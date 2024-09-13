By: admin

Published September 13, 2024, in Obituaries

Sandra “Sam” (Olson) Collecchi, 61, of Auburn, Wash., formerly of Letcher, passed away July 13, 2024, in Tacoma, Wash.

A Celebration of Life will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Letcher Community Center.

Sandra, daughter of Gerald and Patricia Olson, was born June 6, 1963, in Mitchell. Sam grew up in Letcher and graduated from Letcher High School in 1981. She furthered her education at Nettleton Business College.

Sam was united in marriage with Randy Lee Collecchi in 1987 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She enjoyed a fulfilling career, retiring as an M&R Superintendent at SSA Marine Terminals. Sam’s dedication and work ethic were evident throughout her professional life.

Outside of work, Sam embraced her passions for camping, fishing, hunting, shopping, and gardening.

Sam is survived by her husband, Randy Collecchi; her siblings, Connie Marsden, Gerald (Ole) Olson, Julie Greene and Kayleen (Casey) Olson; her stepchildren, Kyle Collecchi and Miranda (Justin) Griffith and two grandchildren.