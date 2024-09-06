Woonsocket Elementary School receives state award

By SASD

By:
Published September 6, 2024, in School

The Little Red School House Award was presented to the Woonsocket Elementary School for implementing the most significant, innovative and successful education program or project by the School Administrators of South Dakota (SASD).  The Woonsocket Elementary School set a goal to increase achievement scores in reading for the 2023-24 school year. The idea was to create a reading intervention program called Flight School. Woonsocket started the year with an assessment tool called FastBridge to evaluate all their K-6 students. After the assessment, Woonsocket used the data to determine which students needed to receive extra reading instruction. An intervention program was created where every start of the morning for 30 minutes, 40 plus students with the largest “gap” would go into small groups. In the small groups, students would receive instruction on the specific skill that they struggled with.  The on-level students attended Walking Club which gave them the opportunity to exercise for 15 minutes and to help the younger students with the remaining 15 minutes. The teachers and staff at Woonsocket are committed to these 30-minute sessions to help the students improve. The flight school has been so successful that they have shared this with other school districts.  Woonsocket believes that intervention programs like this one will bring more success to students, not only in reading, but across the board.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    September 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    September 1, 2024 September 2, 2024 September 3, 2024 September 4, 2024 September 5, 2024 September 6, 2024 September 7, 2024
    September 8, 2024 September 9, 2024 September 10, 2024 September 11, 2024 September 12, 2024 September 13, 2024 September 14, 2024
    September 15, 2024 September 16, 2024 September 17, 2024 September 18, 2024 September 19, 2024 September 20, 2024 September 21, 2024
    September 22, 2024 September 23, 2024 September 24, 2024 September 25, 2024 September 26, 2024 September 27, 2024 September 28, 2024
    September 29, 2024 September 30, 2024 October 1, 2024 October 2, 2024 October 3, 2024 October 4, 2024 October 5, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 