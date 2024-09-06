The Little Red School House Award was presented to the Woonsocket Elementary School for implementing the most significant, innovative and successful education program or project by the School Administrators of South Dakota (SASD). The Woonsocket Elementary School set a goal to increase achievement scores in reading for the 2023-24 school year. The idea was to create a reading intervention program called Flight School. Woonsocket started the year with an assessment tool called FastBridge to evaluate all their K-6 students. After the assessment, Woonsocket used the data to determine which students needed to receive extra reading instruction. An intervention program was created where every start of the morning for 30 minutes, 40 plus students with the largest “gap” would go into small groups. In the small groups, students would receive instruction on the specific skill that they struggled with. The on-level students attended Walking Club which gave them the opportunity to exercise for 15 minutes and to help the younger students with the remaining 15 minutes. The teachers and staff at Woonsocket are committed to these 30-minute sessions to help the students improve. The flight school has been so successful that they have shared this with other school districts. Woonsocket believes that intervention programs like this one will bring more success to students, not only in reading, but across the board.
-
WeatherFailure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed
Upcoming Events
September 2024 SSunday MMonday TTuesday WWednesday TThursday FFriday SSaturday 1September 1, 2024 2September 2, 2024 3September 3, 2024 4September 4, 2024 5September 5, 2024 6September 6, 2024 7September 7, 2024 8September 8, 2024 9September 9, 2024 10September 10, 2024 11September 11, 2024 12September 12, 2024 13September 13, 2024 14September 14, 2024 15September 15, 2024 16September 16, 2024 17September 17, 2024 18September 18, 2024 19September 19, 2024 20September 20, 2024 21September 21, 2024 22September 22, 2024 23September 23, 2024 24September 24, 2024 25September 25, 2024 26September 26, 2024 27September 27, 2024 28September 28, 2024 29September 29, 2024 30September 30, 2024 1October 1, 2024 2October 2, 2024 3October 3, 2024 4October 4, 2024 5October 5, 2024
-
Recent Posts
Contact UsPh/Fax: 605.796.4221
Email: swj4221@icloud.com
PO BOX 218
Woonsocket, SD 57385
Archives
Tweet