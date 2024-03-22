By: admin

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on March 11th, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, Todd Olinger, and Rikki Ohlrogge. Rebecca Grassel was absent. Others attending were: Superintendent Rod Weber, Jason Bruce, Sarah Jensen, Armondo Rodriguez, Brooke King, and Sarah Swenson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited, and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Todd Olinger, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the March 11th meeting agenda as presented. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on February 12th, 2024, were approved as presented on a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Todd Olinger. Motion carried.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the claims and the February 2024 financial report as follows; motion carried:

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $888,017.12: Add receipts: Taxes $46,912.98; Interest $6,996.02; Admissions $1,459.00; Other local $1,205.40; State $125,242.00; Other state $19,061.78; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $1,088,894.30; less disbursements $250,485.12; Cash balance: $838,409.18; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $838,409.18.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,934,638.24; Add receipts: Taxes $58,508.28; Other local $0.00; Federal $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,993,146.52; less disbursements $12,636.45; Cash balance: $1,980,510.07; less accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $1,980,510.07.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $560,422.68; Add receipts: Taxes $35,839.07; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $596,261.75; less disbursements $65,163.71; Cash balance: $531,098.04; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $531,098.04.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $25,670.02; Add receipts: Interest $38.73; Adult receipts $0.00; Pupil receipts $14,277.35; Milk receipts $0.00; Other local $104.00; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $8,855.18; Total to be accounted for: $48,945.28; less disbursements $22,532.52; plus transfer in $50,000.00; Cash balance $76,412.76; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00: Fund balance: $76,412.76.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $59,839.08; Add receipts: Student Tuition $10,204.34; Other local $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $70,043.42; less disbursements $24,443.10; Cash balance: $45,600.32; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $45,600.32.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $31,264.28; Add receipts: Interest $40.33; Pupil activities $12,894.08; Other $573.22; Total to be accounted for: $44,771.91; less disbursements $9,108.67; Fund balance: $35,663.24.

Salaries and benefits for the month of February 2024 were as follows:

General Fund: $152,520.19

Special Education: $42,695.17

Food Service: $10,991.18

Enterprise #53: $23,302.25

GENERAL FUND

A-1 ROOFING & INSULATION, SERVICE CALL – LEAK ON ROOF $663.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, BALLAST (5), ELEMENTARY SUPPLIES, DRAMA SUPPLIES AND LIBRARY SUPPLIES $490.39

AT&T, CELL PHONE $92.20

AUTOMATIC BUILDING CONTROLS, ANNUAL MONITOR CONTRACT $300.00

BOOK SYSTEMS, LIBRARY SITE LICENSE $995.00

CHS, PROPANE – PK BUILDING $200.00

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $87.82

CORE EDUCATIONAL COOPERATIVE, ONLINE COURSES (4) $1,220.00

D&L SERVICE, LABOR – SNOWBLOWER $350.00

DB ELECTRIC, INSTALL RECEPTACLES $556.86

EDDY, TYSON, WRESTLING MILEAGE $176.46

ELDRIDGE, DRAMA SCRIPTS AND ROYALTIES $645.15

EXPRESS 2, GAS $130.46

EXPRESS STOP, GAS $872.58

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, FOOTBALL COACHING CLINIC $103.80

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $1,619.52

[IMPREST FUND, BASKETBALL REFEREES, STAMPS AND MUSIC CONTEST:

BARUTH, COREY, GIRLS BASKETBALL/BOYS BASKETBALL JUNIOR VARSITY REFEREE $90.00

CLARK, MATT, GIRLS BASKETBALL REFEREE AND MILEAGE $165.50

HOWARD, CARRIE, GIRLS BASKETBALL/BOYS BASKETBALL OFFICIAL CLOCK 2023-24 SEASON $385.00

HOWARD, ERICA, GIRLS BASKETBALL/BOYS BASKETBALL OFFICIAL SHOT CLOCK 2023-24 SEASON $385.00

MCCAIN, TIM, GIRLS BASKETBALL/BOYS BASKETBALL JUNIOR HIGH/JUNIOR VARSITY REFEREE 2023-24 SEASON $650.00

MCGIRR, BRAD, GIRLS BASKETBALL REFEREE AND RIDE TIME MILEAGE $149.00

REGION V MUSIC CONTEST, REGION V LARGE GROUP MUSIC CONTEST $75.00

RUTH, MIKE, GIRLS BASKETBALL REFEREE AND RIDE TIME MILEAGE $149.00

STEELE, DAVID, GIRLS BASKETBALL/BOYS BASKETBALL JUNIOR HIGH/JUNIOR VARSITY REFEREE $90.00

WHITE, BOBBI, GIRLS BASKETBALL/BOYS BASKETBALL OFFICIAL BOOK 2023-24 SEASON $245.00

UNITED STATES POST OFFICE, POSTAGE EXPENSE – STAMPS $408.00

TOTAL IMPREST CLAIMS: $2,791.50]

K&D BUSING INC., CONTRACTED BUSING $18,286.73

KO’S PRO SERVICE, BELTS (2) + TIRE REPAIR $87.87

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SERVICE FEE $175.00

MACK METAL SALES, WELDING SUPPLIES $312.03

MCGRAW-HILL, SCIENCE CURRICULUM $7,466.27

MENARDS, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $361.02

NORTHWEST PIPE FITTINGS, WATER STATION FILTERS $358.44

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $9,595.49

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE AND CAR WASH $34.01

PLAMBECK PAINTING, EXCISE TAX $102.42

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, LAPTOPS (60) + CHROME BOOKS (20) $59,484.00

RUNNINGS SUPPLY, INC., ICE MELT AND STAPLE GUN $201.28

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $142.50

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE AND INTERNET SERVICES $172.82

SCHLICHT, SHELLEY, REIMBURSE – GAS FOR CHEER $20.02

UNIQUE SOUND, GYM SOUND SYSTEM UPDATE $6,167.00

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $426.10

WILLIAMS MUSIC & OFFICE REPAIR, INSTRUMENT REPAIR – JUPITER BARITONE $30.00

WOONY FOODS, FOOD AND SUPPLIES $211.29

Fund Total: $114,929.03

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE AND ANNUAL USAGE CHARGE $2,788.22

JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL, WORM GEAR, PLATE AND POWERSHAFT $2,649.84

KOCH-HAZARD ARCHITECTS, CTE ADDITION – ARCHITECT FEES $5,725.64

TODD BRUESKE CONSTRUCTION, DOOR INSTALL AND LABOR PRE-K BUILDING $2,812.70

Fund Total: $13,976.40

SPECIAL EDUCATION

AVERA ST. LUKE’S, CLIENT SERVICES $649.40

Fund Total: $649.40

ENTERPRISE FUND #53

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, BIRTH TO FOUR PRE-K SUPPLIES $443.25

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY, FOOD $35.08

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD AND SUPPLIES $1,179.93

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE AND INTERNET SERVICES $46.24

WOONY FOODS, FOOD AND SUPPLIES $217.41

Fund Total: $1,921.91

Checking Account Total: $131,476.74

FOOD SERVICE

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, SUPPLIES $12.06

BIMBO BAKERIES USA, FOOD $360.92

BUHLS DRY CLEANING, LAUNDRY SERVICE $36.28

DRAMSTADS REFRIGERATION, REPAIRS $1,789.82

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY, FOOD $690.00

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, FOOD $11.91

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD AND SUPPLIES $9,982.73

SPRINGS FOOD MARKET, FOOD – Fresh Fruit and Vegetables FROM JANUARY $1,253.91

WOONY FOODS, FOOD AND SUPPLIES $38.67

Fund Total: $14,176.30

Checking Account Total: $14,176.30

CUSTODIAL ACCOUNTS

CREATIVE WEB, CHEER CAMP T-SHIRTS $720.00

DRIVEN COFFEE, BAND FUNDRAISER $4,466.77

WOONY FOODS, FOOD AND SUPPLIES $96.50

Fund Total: $5,283.27

Checking Account Total: $5,283.27

Sarah Swenson gave the financial report. She advised that three School Board petitions were taken out by Sheri Kogel, Todd Olinger, and Jason White. The School Board election is set for April 9th.

Superintendent Weber updated that the school has five students (and two subs) qualified for the state Esports Tournament that will be held in Brookings the end of March. Special thanks to Santel for donating team jerseys. Mr. Weber updated that the district will be contracting with Horizon Health next school year, rather than the state. Mr. Weber reached out to surrounding schools to see if they paid memberships to local golf courses for student-athlete golfers. The majority pay a flat fee to the golf course so that student-athletes can practice on the course during the golf season. The school will pay Pony Hills $500 to allow students to golf on the course for the 2024 spring season. Mr. Weber updated that there was a construction meeting to review CTE building project updates.

Mrs. Jensen updated that the eighth graders completed their NAEP testing. Elementary celebrated Leap Day and Read Across America with some fun activities. Mrs. Jensen updated that Flight School is continuing to go strong.

Mr. Bruce updated that busing will plan on going back to the side street for a few weeks while the alley is closed due to dirt work. Mr. Bruce is working with the kitchen staff to downsize the menu and planning meals based on goods that are in the freezer to wind down the school year.

Mr. Rodriguez updated that the latest Impossible Shot included 50 nominees and three students made the shot.

Mrs. King updated that child counts have been finalized. Mrs. King also updated that she only has three more IEPs to complete for the year.

On a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved an executive session for personnel reasons SDCL1-25-2(1) – out at 7:47 p.m. – in at 8:11 p.m. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Todd Olinger, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved Kathy Terkildsen’s resignation from food service after the 2023-24 school year. Motion carried.

On a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the following certified contracts for 2024-2025: Karen Jackson, Armondo Rodriguez, Jessica Bruce, Spens Schlicht, Sarah Jensen, Bailey Deinert, Jason Bruce, Darin Schmiedt, Tristan Olson, Kayla Vetter, Danielle Kohlmeyer, Mitch Korbel, Rick Olsen, Dayna Rodriguez, Brooke King, Emily Henriksen, Tate Deinert, Kylie Pauly, Trey Weber, Tesa Jensen, Rebecca Potrament, Shelley Schlicht, Charley Larson, Jennifer Karlen, Liz Fisher, and Sarah Swenson. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Todd Olinger, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved the following non-certified positions for 2024-2025: Trent Clayton, Patty Anderson (PT), Tracy Steele, Jessica Anderson, Luci Grassel, Carie Fry, Alecia Schley, Mazie Opsahl, Sarah Baysinger, Crystal Lammey, Peg Swenson (PT), Audra Moran, Andrea Baysinger (PT), Ella Peake, Anna Bella Fry, Adriana Tebay, and Janell Boschee (PT). Motion carried.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the school election to be held on April 9, 2024, at the community center from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. with Election Superintendent Delores Reider and workers Kay Jorgensen and Vicki Tiede. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Todd Olinger, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved a new Horizon Health Care, Inc. contract for the 2024-25 school year. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Todd Olinger, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved the invoice to RTI, Inc in the amount of $59,484.00 (Note: technology purchase was previously approved in February.) Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the March 11th, 2024, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 8:15 p.m. on a motion by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Todd Olinger. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

Business Manager

