By: admin

Published March 22, 2024, in Public Notices

The Town of Artesian Council met on March 11, 2024, in regular session at the Artesian Community Center at 7:30 p.m. Council Member Travis King called the meeting to order with Council Members Mike Salathe and Candi Danek present. Also present were Finance Officer MaKenna Hertel and Kaleigh Zoss.

Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Public Participation: None

The minutes of the February 13, 2024, meeting, monthly financial reports and vouchers were presented; motion to approve by Danek, seconded by Salathe; motion carried.

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,316.74

Hertel, MaKenna, Payroll $646.45

Salathe, Michael, Payroll $62.34

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00

Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $2,768.94

South Dakota Municipal League, Insurance $1,269.00

Insurance Store, Insurance $158.00

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $28.12

South Dakota Association of Towns and Townships, Fees $75.00

Old Business:

Streets – Discussion was held on gravel for the streets. Discussion was held on the lagoons and nuisance properties.

New Business:

The Equalization Meeting has been set for Monday, March 18, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. at the Artesian Community Center. Discussion was held on new surplus property. Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to purchase a mower for the Town of Artesian from Farmer’s Implement and Irrigation in Brookings, motion carried. Discussion was held on what city ordinances are getting updated. Discussion was held on the H & R Salvage fees. Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to purchase a new printer for the city up to $500; motion carried.

There being no further business brought before the council, motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe to adjourn; motion carried.

MaKenna Hertel

Town of Artesian

Finance Officer

Travis King

Council Member

Published once on March 21, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $23.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.