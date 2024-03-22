Notice of Meeting Of County Equalization Board

SDCL 10-11-25

By:
Published March 22, 2024, in Public Notices

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN That the Board of County Commissioners, sitting as a County Board of Equalization of Sanborn County, South Dakota, will meet in the Commissioners’ Chambers in said County on Tuesday, the 9th day of April 2024, for the purpose of reviewing, correcting, and equalizing the assessment of said County for the year 2024.

All persons considering themselves aggrieved by said assessment, are required to submit written notice to the County Auditor no later than April 2nd, 2024.

/s/ Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor    

  Published on March 21 and March 28, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $17.25 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

SJ32-2tb

