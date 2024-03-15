By: admin

Published March 15, 2024, in Public Notices

At a special meeting on March 5, 2024, Benedict Township, Sanborn County, South Dakota, took the following action on the Petition for Vacation of Highway as follows:

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, AND IT IS HEREBY ORDERED:

That existing public right-of-way which includes the statutory right-of-way and any right-of-way acquired by deed(s) lying on the section line highways described as:

That existing public right-of-way which includes the statutory right-of-way and any right-of-way acquired by deed(s) lying on the section line highway running east and west commonly known as 231st Street bordered by 413th Avenue on the east and 412th Avenue on the west, and bordered on the north by Section 30, Township 107, Range 59 of the Prime Meridian, Benedict Township, Sanborn County, South Dakota; said road being approximately 66 feet in width and approximately one (1) mile(s) in length according to the map on file with the Benedict Township clerk;

all depicted on the map marked Exhibit “A” on file at the newspaper office;

be, and the same are hereby declared to be vacated; and further that a copy of this Resolution and Order be spread on the minutes of the Board of the township;

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that said Resolution shall be published in the official/legal newspaper of the township once each week for two (2) consecutive weeks; and that after such publication, such highway shall be, after a lapse of thirty (30) days after the first publication thereof, vacated without further proceedings unless appealed as hereinafter provided; and that the Clerk herein is further ordered and directed to cause to be recorded a true and correct copy of this Resolution and Order in the office of the Register of Deeds in and for Sanborn County, South Dakota;

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that any and all bridges, guard rails and culverts are hereby deemed to be non-removable and shall become the personal property and possession of the landowners.

The motion was passed by the township.

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )

:SS

COUNTY OF SANBORN )

I, Margaret Spelbring, being the duly elected, qualified and acting Clerk of the Board of Supervisors of Benedict Township, Sanborn County, South Dakota, do hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of the Resolution on the action there on by the Board of Supervisors of Benedict Township, Sanborn County, South Dakota, at a special meeting of said Board, held on the 5th day of March 2024, as the same appears and is now recorded in the minutes of the clerk of the Board of said Benedict Township and that the same is true and correct transcript thereof.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this 8th day of March, 2024

/s/ Margaret

Spelbring

Clerk

Subscribed and sworn to before me this 8th day of March, 2024

/s/ Tami Ziebart

Notary Public, SD

My commission expires:

September, 21, 2027

SEAL

Published on March 14 and March 21, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $67.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.