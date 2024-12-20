By: admin

Published December 20, 2024, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on December 9th, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, Becca Grassel, Rikki Ohlrogge, and Todd Olinger. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Sarah Jensen, Brooke King, Armondo Rodriguez, Jason Bruce, Danielle Kohlmeyer, and Sarah Swenson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Becca Grassel, the Board approved the meeting agenda. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on November 11, 2024, were approved as presented on a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Becca Grassel. Motion carried.

On a motion by Becca Grassel, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved the claims presented and the November 2024 financial report as follows; motion carried:

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $693,151.76; Add receipts: Taxes $202,848.44; Interest $3,877.62; Other local $954.12; State $136,650.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $1,037,481.94; less disbursements $254,771.41; Cash balance: $782,710.53; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $148.13; Fund balance: $782,858.66.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,902,360.60; Add receipts: Taxes $254,464.79; Interest $2,685.55; Other local $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $2,159,510.94; less disbursements $316,021.14; Cash balance: $1,843,489.80; less accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $1,843,489.80.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $445,801.15: Add receipts: Taxes $156,116.45; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $601,917.60; less disbursements $65,132.47; Cash balance: $536,785.13; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $536,785.13.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $34,898.50; Add receipts: Interest $41.47; Adult receipts $376.86; Pupil receipts $13,701.51; Other local $136.00; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $10,650.11; Total to be accounted for: $59,804.45; less disbursements $27,374.54; Cash balance: $32,429.91; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00: Fund balance: $32,429.91.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $51,855.53; Add receipts: Pupil Receipts: $9,223.65; Other local $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $61,079.18; less disbursements $28,928.86; Cash balance: $32,150.32; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $32,150.32.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $30,047.05; Add receipts: Interest $31.82; Pupil activities $4,198.00; Other local $1,499.61; Total to be accounted for: $35,776.48; less disbursements $2,512.88; Fund balance: $33,263.60.

Salaries and benefits for the month of November 2024 were as follows:

General Fund: $204,906.93

Special Education: $40,025.51

Food Service: $9,931.75

Enterprise #53: $25,999.97

GENERAL FUND

A-OX WELDING, WS CYLINDER LEASE (ONE YEAR) $60.95

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, PAPER – ENVELOPES – LIBRARY BOOKS $2,343.21

AT&T, CELL PHONE $86.67

BROOKS OIL, FUEL OIL $5,467.16

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $129.36

CORE EDUCATIONAL COOPERATIVE, ONLINE COURSE (1) $240.00

DB ELECTRIC, LED LIGHTS – EXHAUST FAN $835.38

EXPRESS 2, GAS $96.65

EXPRESS STOP, GAS $694.77

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, HOTEL – AUGUSTANA BAND FESTIVAL $1,235.93

HEGG INSURANCE, WORK COMP AUDIT PREMIUM $5,772.00

HENRIKSEN, EMILY, REIMBURSE – COACHING CLASS $35.00

HUDL GIRLS BASKETBALL/BOYS BASKETBALL – ONE YEAR LICENSE $1,550.00

[IMPREST FUND:

AUGUSTANA UNIVERSITY, BAND FESTIVAL $215.00

CASH, BAND FESTIVAL MEAL MONEY $677.00

DE SMET SCHOOL, ORAL INTERP MEET $173.25

REGION V HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC FESTIVAL, ENTRY FEE $80.00

REGION V JUNIOR HIGH MUSIC FESTIVAL, ENTRY FEE $65.00

UNITED STATES POST OFFICE, POSTAGE $438.00

TOTAL BAND, MUSIC FESTIVAL AND POSTAGE IMPREST CLAIMS: $1,648.25]

INTRADO, SCHOOL MESSENGER $500.00

J.W PEPPER & SON INC., VOCAL MUSIC $42.98

JOSTENS, GRADUATION MEDALS $951.42

KO’S PRO SERVICE, OIL CHANGE – MINI BUS $247.33

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SERVICE FEE $175.00

MACK METAL SALES, SUPPLIES – SHOP CLASS $200.00

MENARDS, SHOP SUPPLIES $105.00

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $5,784.06

SANBORN CENTRAL SCHOOL, SHARED FOOTBALL EXPENSES $3,134.05

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $178.23

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $177.13

SCHLICHT, SHELLEY, REIMBURSE – GAS $80.52

SCHLICHT, SPENS, REIMBURSE – COACHING CLASS $35.00

SHERATON, LODGING – ALL-STATE CHORUS $2,145.00

SIGNATURE PLUS, FOOTBALL PLAQUES $276.00

USI EDUCATION AND GOVERNMENT SALES, LAMINATING FILM $580.10

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $426.10

WESSINGTON SPRINGS SCHOOL, SHARED FOOTBALL EXPENSES $2,372.26

WOONY FOODS, SUPPLIES $290.83

Fund Total: $37,896.34

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,083.54

AMKOTA, MATERIALS – DAYCARE BUILDING ADDITION $4,946.03

CHAD EAGLE CONSTRUCTION, LLC, CTE ADDITION – PAY REQUEST #10 $288,614.15

INNOVATIVE OFFICE SOLUTIONS, ELEMENTARY TABLES $3,216.71

Fund Total: $297,860.43

SPECIAL EDUCATION

AVERA ST. LUKES, CLIENT SERVICES $497.55

PEARSON EDUCATION, SPED TEST KIT – THREE-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION $159.30

POTRAMENT, REBECCA, REIMBURSE – LESSON PIX SITE LICENSE $36.00

Fund Total: $692.85

ENTERPRISE FUND #53

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, SUPPLIES $69.41

CHS, PROPANE $70.00

DB ELECTRIC, LED LIGHTS – EXHAUST FAN $95.41

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY, FOOD $67.17

EXPRESS STOP, GAS $15.97

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD $1,187.71

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $119.88

WOONY FOODS, FOOD AND SUPPLIES $167.76

Fund Total: $1,793.31

Checking Account Total: $338,242.93

FOOD SERVICE

BIMBO BAKERIES USA, FOOD $125.03

BUHLS DRY CLEANING, LAUNDRY SERVICE $74.54

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY, FOOD $644.49

MORAN, HAROLD, ROLLING DOOR REPAIR $300.00

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD – Fresh Fruit and Vegetable PROGRAM – SUPPLIES $10,216.81

SPRINGS FOOD MARKET, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program $1,500.91

WOONY FOODS, FOOD AND SUPPLIES $588.13

Fund Total: $13,449.91

Checking Account Total: $13,449.91

CUSTODIAL ACCOUNTS

ACT, ACT TEST (10) $532.50

Fund Total: $532.50

Checking Account Total: $532.50

Sarah Swenson gave the financial report and advised that the school’s work comp audit is complete. Swenson also advised that one board member’s term will be up in June of 2025 – Rikki Ohrogge.

Mr. Weber updated that there are committee members for the Hall of Fame and their first meeting will be in January. Mr. Weber updated that the architect the school has been working with on the CTE Building is no longer at Koch Hazard and the school has been assigned a new architect within the company. Mr. Weber updated that the Governor proposed a 1.25 percent increase for schools during her budget address.

Mrs. Jensen updated that the elementary family fun night was a remarkable success with an 80 percent attendance rate. A special thank you to all the teachers and staff who helped put on a great evening for the students and families. Also, a special thank you to the following businesses for donating meal items: Ellweins, Dakotaland Federal Credit Union, White’s Stack Moving, and Agtegra. Lastly, thank you to the National Honor Society members for serving the meal. Mrs. Jensen updated that the elementary students are doing one-book one-school and books were sent home with students. Mrs. Jensen advised that during the in-service on December 13th Horizon Health will provide CPR, First Aid, and AED training to the staff. Staff will also be provided training on Smarter Balance Learning. Mrs. Jensen updated that there will be various Christmas activities happening during the last few weeks of school before Christmas break.

Mr. Bruce updated that the bus routes and lunch program are going well.

Mr. Rodriguez updated that some E-Sports rules have changed this year since it is now a sanctioned activity with South Dakota High School Activities Association. Mr. Rodriguez reported that attendance for the year is at 96.9 percent. This is up from where the school was last year. Mr. Rodriguez updated that during American Education week the students participated in various dress-up days. The Board gives a special thank you to Lisa Baruth for donating prizes for best-dressed.

Mrs. King updated that child counts have been submitted to the state. The school has 34 IEPs.

Mrs. Kohlmeyer was a visitor to the meeting. She presented to the Board information regarding the work she does to assist students with scholarships, dual credits, oral interpretation, and grants she applies for (and has been awarded) for her classroom.

On a motion made by Rikki Ohlrogge, with a second by Todd Olinger, the Board approved first semester extra instruction stipends, in the amount of $500.00, for Mitch Korbel, Danielle Kohlmeyer, and Tracey Steele. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Becca Grassel, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, to approve the new Woonsocket Library material selection policy, according to HB1197. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Becca Grassel, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved the quote from Innovative Office Solutions for new tables/chairs in the amount of $24,765.89, for the new CTE shop classrooms. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Becca Grassel, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, to approve the updated Woonsocket School Internal Control and Procedure Policy. Motion carried.

On a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Becca Grassel, the Board approved the Woonsocket School Procurement policy for school federal grants. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Becca Grassel, with a second by Todd Olinger, the Board approved RFP#20 for the Woonsocket CTE addition which consists of changing felt paper and adding an ice and water shield on the metal roof in the amount of $5,462.63. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Todd Olinger, to approve to advertise for bid a new Chevrolet minibus. (NOTE: The school district advertised for a bid, twice in the last three years, and has yet been able to purchase one due to high demand.) Motion carried.

Motion was made by Becca Grassel, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, to approve the quote from Green Eggs & Ram in the amount of $5,312.36 for projectors and wall mounts for the new CTE classrooms. Motion carried.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Becca Grassel, the Board approved a school resolution to oppose the proposed school voucher program for the 2025 legislative session. (NOTE: The entire resolution is available in the Woonsocket School Business Office.) Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the December 9, 2024, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 8:17 p.m. on a motion by Becca Grassel with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

Business Manager

Published once on December 19, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $128.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.