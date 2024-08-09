Youngsters adventure in books this summer

By:
Published August 9, 2024, in Area News, Woonsocket

Approximately 20 kids signed up for the summer reading program at the Woonsocket School and Community Library. The theme for this year’s program was Adventure Begins at Your Library. Different age groups had to read a certain number of pages by July 25 in order to qualify for the end-of-the-summer party, which was held on Monday, July 29. The goals were 250 pages for three-year-olds to preschoolers, 400 pages for kindergartners to second graders, 500 pages for third through sixth graders and 700 pages for any high schoolers. Twelve kids met their goal and got to enjoy the party held at the library last week. Those who attended the party were treated with a free lunch and several outdoor games. They also got to pick up their prizes earned for reaching their reading goals. 

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    August 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    July 28, 2024 July 29, 2024 July 30, 2024 July 31, 2024 August 1, 2024 August 2, 2024 August 3, 2024
    August 4, 2024 August 5, 2024 August 6, 2024 August 7, 2024 August 8, 2024 August 9, 2024 August 10, 2024
    August 11, 2024 August 12, 2024 August 13, 2024 August 14, 2024 August 15, 2024 August 16, 2024 August 17, 2024
    August 18, 2024 August 19, 2024 August 20, 2024 August 21, 2024 August 22, 2024 August 23, 2024 August 24, 2024
    August 25, 2024 August 26, 2024 August 27, 2024 August 28, 2024 August 29, 2024 August 30, 2024 August 31, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 