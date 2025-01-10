By: admin

Published January 10, 2025, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Commissioners at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2025. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse in the Commissioner Room in Woonsocket, S.D. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be rescheduled.

Meeting is to discuss a Variance Application for a shelterbelt located on land on the SW4 of 14-105-60, Butler Township, Sanborn County, S.D. Article 15, Section 1533 (Shelterbelts) states: Shelterbelts shall be located and planted a minimum of one hundred (100) feet from the center line of the road.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call our office at 605-796-4514.

Tami Ziebart,

Zoning Administrator

Sanborn County

Published once on January 9, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $12.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.