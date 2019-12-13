By: admin

Published December 13, 2019, in Obituaries

Michael F. Houlihan, 93, passed away peacefully on Nov. 16, 2019, in Orange, Calif. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Columban Catholic Church in Garden Grove, Calif.

Michael Houlihan was born March 28, 1926, to Mike M. and Gertrude (Coughlin) Houlihan in the Lane area. He grew up in South Dakota working on the family farm and later went into the United States Navy, where he served several years. Michael later moved to California, where he was employed with Northrop for 35 years. A true Irishman, Mike found joy in telling and retelling a good story.

Michael is survived by his children Patricia, Beth and Mike; four grandchildren; one brother, Leo of California; and one sister, Roseanna Burnison, of Sioux Falls.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Pat and Joe; and his sisters, Marie, Gertrude, Ellen and Bernice.