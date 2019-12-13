STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )
)§§
COUNTY OF SANBORN )
IN CIRCUIT COURT
THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
In the Matter of the Estate of )
)
JUDITH K. KINDLE, )
)
Deceased. )
5PRO19-000006
Notice to Creditors of Informal Probate and Appointment of Personal Representative
Notice is given that on December 3, 2019, Douglas D. Wells, of Rapid City, South Dakota, was appointed as personal representative of the Estate of Judith K. Kindle, Deceased. Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred. Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk of courts, with a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.
Dated this 9th day of December, 2019.
Douglas D. Wells
Personal Representative
4705 West Main Street
Rapid City, SD 57702
Sanborn County Clerk of Courts
Sanborn County Courthouse
P.O. Box 56
604 West 6th Street
Woonsocket, SD 57385-0056
Justin A. DiBona, Attorney for the Personal Representative
Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson & Ashmore, LLP
P. O. Box 8045
Rapid City, SD 57709-8045
(605) 342-1078
