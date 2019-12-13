By: admin

Published December 13, 2019, in Public Notices

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )

)§§

COUNTY OF SANBORN )

IN CIRCUIT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

In the Matter of the Estate of )

)

JUDITH K. KINDLE, )

)

Deceased. )

5PRO19-000006

Notice to Creditors of Informal Probate and Appointment of Personal Representative

Notice is given that on December 3, 2019, Douglas D. Wells, of Rapid City, South Dakota, was appointed as personal representative of the Estate of Judith K. Kindle, Deceased. Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred. Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk of courts, with a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.

Dated this 9th day of December, 2019.

Douglas D. Wells

Personal Representative

4705 West Main Street

Rapid City, SD 57702

Sanborn County Clerk of Courts

Sanborn County Courthouse

P.O. Box 56

604 West 6th Street

Woonsocket, SD 57385-0056

Justin A. DiBona, Attorney for the Personal Representative

Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson & Ashmore, LLP

P. O. Box 8045

Rapid City, SD 57709-8045

(605) 342-1078