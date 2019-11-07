By: admin

Published December 13, 2019, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Ed Hoffman, Angie Larson, and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Hoffman, carried, to approve October 21st, 2019, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Hoffman, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business: The board went over the water sample report and water loss report.

Discussion was held on the Dakota Pump Invoice. An invoice was sent to insurance for the insurance claim.

They went over FEMA information and the upcoming meeting.

One bid for the snow plow truck was turned in. A motion was made by Chada, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve to sell the plow truck to Richard Jensen for $250.00. Motion carried.

New Business: Discussion was held on the letter we received from Davison Rural Water about the Randall Community Water District storage tank and improvements to their Platte treatment facility.

The board went over past due accounts.

The board had a conference call with Kohl. He was asking if they had any questions and was updating them on his end.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Hoffman, carried, to approve the 2020 Liquor License Renewals for Buckshots and Jake’s Lounge.

A motion was made by Hoffman, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the 2020 South Dakota Municipal League dues.

A motion was made by Hoffman, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

South Dakota Municipal League – $182.95 – 2020 dues, Brooks Oil – $41.85 – Fuel Plow Truck, Santel Communications – $503.22 – Office Phone – $53.42, Office Internet – $66.62, Community Center Phone – $46.23, Community Center Internet – $40.12, Lift Station Phone – $45.19, Miedema Sanitation – $56.00 – Utilities Garbage Removal, Dawson Construction – $204.08 – Streets Blading, Angie Larson – $153.75 – Wages – Custodian, NorthWestern Energy – Utilities Electricity – $1,164.56 – Lagoon – $15.00, Community Center – $203.10 – Rossy Park – $24.07, Water Plant – $32.02, Water Valve – $12.46, Street Lights – $508.06, Lift station – $369.85, Michael Hoffman – $73.88 – Wages – Meter Reader, Angie Meier – $743.29 – Wages, South Dakota Department of Revenue – $2,300.00 – Liquor License Renewal.

The next board meeting will be held on December 5th, 2019.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer