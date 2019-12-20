By: admin

Published December 20, 2019, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central Conference room with the following present: Clayton Dean, Justin Enfield, Brenda Schmit, and Gary Spelbring. Others present: Superintendent Justin Siemsen, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen, and Business Manager Gayle Bechen. Absent: Curtis Adams.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: None.

Motion by Schmit, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the agenda as printed.

Motion by Schmit, seconded by Enfield, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting November 12, 2019, as amended. Discussion: Receiving dividends from the insurance pool Sanborn Central belongs to; should read: Discussion: Receiving dividends from the insurance pool.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the Financial Statement and bills.

General Fund balance, November 1, 2019: $208,611.06. Receipts: taxes $453,052.22, penalties/interest $761.54, interest $88.45, other pupil $5.00, other $12,192.76, state fines $1,334.76, state aid $34,016.00, mentor reimbursement $58.80, medicaid admission $1,328.45. Expenditures: $175,621.47, manual journal entry $130.21. Balance, November 30, 2019: $535,697.36. CorTrust Savings balance, November 1, 2019: $50,359.65. Receipts: interest $0.00. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, November 30, 2019: $50,359.65.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, November 1, 2019: $814,109.00. Receipts: taxes $33,930.06, penalties/interest $57.95, interest $138.99. Expenditures: $2,554.47. Balance, November 30, 2019: $845,681.53.

Special Education Fund balance, November 1, 2019: $67,640.18. Receipts: taxes $101,999.57, penalties/interest $174.23, interest $25.27, other $840.00, medicaid admission $111.00. Expenditures: $16,074.33. Balance, November 30, 2019: $154,715.92.

Food Service Fund balance, November 1, 2019: $9,015.84. Receipts: student meals $4,988.50, adult meals $523.27, ala carte $2,097.75, meal certification $199.22, October federal reimbursement $5,179.20, October online payment processed $325.00, miscellaenous revenue $1,777.79. Expenditures: $16,795.45, nsf check/fee $129.10. Balance, November 30, 2019: $7,182.02.

Enterprise Fund balance, November 1, 2019: $(733.04). Receipts: preschool tuition $1,800.00, October online payment processes $100.00. Expenditures: $4,198.41. Balance, November 30, 2019: $(3,031.45).

Trust and Agency Funds balance, November 1, 2019: $75,874.91. Receipts: $25,332.53. Expenditures: $3,923.30, nsf check/fee $14.00. Balance, November 30, 2019: $97,270.14.

Scholarship Fund balance, November 1, 2019: $10,708.79. Receipts: interest $0.93, contributions $0.00. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, November 30, 2019: $10,709.72. Peters Scholarship balance: $10,709.72; Nelson Scholarship balance: $0.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of December 2019 were as follows:

General Fund: $155,049.97;

Special Education: $15,086.26;

Food Service: $8,207.22;

Enterprise: $3,958.55.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A-Ox Welding, cylinder rent $33.54; Auto Glass Express, install bus window $130.00; Automatic Building Controls, annual fire system check $424.00, batteries $138.00; Rob Baruth, fifth/sixth girls basketball referee $25.00; Brooks Oil Company, LP $1,926.09; Burnison Plumbing, install valve $406.63; Campbell Supply, janitor supply $90.29; Carquest, bus supply $688.38, four-wheeler supply $16.99; Churchill, Manolis, Freeman, Kludt, Shelton and Burns, audit letter fee $129.40; Clayton’s Repair, car battery $114.97, bus repair $180.00; CorTrust, air cards $120.03, middle school supply $12.76; Country Pumper, sports ice $12.58; Farmers Elevator, janitor supply $28.17; Harlow’s Bus Sales, bus repair $181.00; Heartland Paper Co., janitor supply $877.89, copier paper $639.00; Horizon Health Care, bus driver physical 213.00;

[IMPREST FUND: Chester Area School, volleyball region 4B $165.98; Tim McCain, fifth/sixth girls basketball/boys basketball referee $50.00; Mt. Vernon School, oral interp districts $28.61; Cayden Slykhuis, fifth/sixth boys basketball referee $25.00];

K&D Busing, shared busing $971.74; Tucker Kingsbury, reimbursement coaching classes $70.00; L. L. Harder, dishwasher repair $627.55; Menards, janitor supply $13.93, batteries $67.46, garbage totes $29.76; Mid-Dakota Technologies, November tech support $150.00; Mitchell Clinic, bus driver physical $120.00; NASCO, ag equip $314.96; Crystal Page, reimburse fingerprints $43.25; Petty Cash, postage $38.55; Premier Equipment, bus repair $865.10; Public Health Lab, water test $15.00; Santel Communications, November phone $224.62; Sheraton, all state chorus rooms $1,044.00; Sturdevant’s Auto, bus repairs $157.86; T.C. Enterprises, garbage disposal switch $44.64; Mark Van Overschelde, water sample postage $25.60; Walmart, Christmas program supply $13.42; Wessington Springs School, 1/3 football expense $3,769.22; Woony Foods, ag food science supply $14.54.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, November copier rent $936.67; Oliver & Andy’s Book Co., library books $809.96.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – Petty Cash, postage $4.95.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Child/Adult Nutrition Services, processed commodity $253.92; Darrington Water, SS tank $24.00; Dean Foods, milk $520.64; Earthgrains, bread $59.76; Reinhart Foods, food $3,191.36, supply $581.11; Walmart, supply $8.43, food $41.88; Woony foods, food 412.24.

ENTERPRISE Fund – none.

Mr. Siemsen reported on the following:

•Girls’ and Boys’ Basketball is underway. The first contests are on December 14th at Sunshine Bible.

•Siemsen attended the state-wide superintendent’s meeting in Oacoma on December 4th to discuss potential legislative session initiatives to back for this year. Governor Noem proposed a zero percent increase to the budget for education this year. School districts will be working hard to push the legislature to honor their law established in 2017.

•The Christmas Concert was held on December 2nd. The students performed well, and their leaders, Ms. West and Mrs. Easton, should be commended on a great performance. Also, we would like to thank Laura Conrad, Mary Unterbrunner, and Tina Luthi for preparing the juice and cookies, as well as the Artesian CIA for helping to get Santa here.

•Semester Tests are scheduled for December 18th and 19th.

•Christmas Break begins on December 20th` with an 11:00 a.m. dismissal and goes through January 5th. School will resume on January 6th.

•A football co-op meeting was held with the three schools on December 4th. The discussion went well and included topics regarding the coaches, with Corey Flatten being named Head Coach and the assignment of other coaches at a later date, fiscal agent for the co-op follows the Head Coach, homecoming, and other minor items. Also, a co-op document will be constructed to inform all parties, present and future, of the inner workings of the co-op. It will be revisited annually with a meeting between the schools as well.

Mrs. Vermeulen reported on the following:

•Another successful Children’s Theatre production was held! Two performances were held on November 23rd. Forty students in grades Kindergarten through eighth participated. Admission sales were down slightly. Thank you to the Sanborn Central Booster Club for funding of the motel rooms for the actor and actress.

•Extra help day was held on December 6th. Roxane Dyk facilitated some teacher in-services also. A potluck for staff was held at noon.

•A new second grade student started December 2nd.

•Declaim was held for grades fifth through eighth on November 26th. High School students acted as judges.

•Basketball practice for grades seven through 12 started on December 2nd.

•End of the second quarter is December 20th. Christmas Vacation starts at 11 a.m. dismissal on December 20th.

•Cami Edwards was the recipient of the District Patriot’s Pen essay contest award. She will now proceed to the state competition.

•Parents and community members were invited to breakfast during American Education Week.

Discussion Items: The board discussed hiring a substitute for the Guidance Counselor for maternity leave and about the speed awareness sign through the school area.

Motion by Schmit, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the resignation of Tracy Moody as Assistant Volleyball Coach pending a suitable replacement and thanking her for the years of dedicated service.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Enfield, all aye, to set the school board election date as June 16th, 2020.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Schmit, all aye, to approve the resignation of Jason Kolousek as Head Football Coach and thanking him for the years of dedicated service.

Motion by Schmit, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the promotion of Corey Flatten to the position of Head Football Coach for the 2020/2021 school year.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Schmit, all aye, to approve the transfer of Diane Moody from long term sub to full time special education aide at a rate of $14.50 effective immediately.

Regular Board meeting will be held on Monday, January 21, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central School Conference Room.

Motion by Schmit, seconed by Enfield, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 8:00 pm.

Gayle Bechen

Business ManagerClayton Dean