The WSWWW wrestling team performed well again this past weekend. On Saturday, Dec. 21, they traveled to Plankinton to participate in the Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Titan Invitational. With five wrestlers placing in the top five, the team earned sixth place, which makes it the third tournament they have placed in the top six as a team so far this season.
In the MVP Invitational on Saturday, Kaden Carter placed fifth in the 113-pound weight class; Joey Hoverson placed fourth at 120 pounds; Keegan Haider earned the championship at 138 pounds; Landon Wolter placed fourth at 160 pounds; and Quinten Christensen earned the championship in the 220-pound weight class.
The next mat action for the WSWWW wrestlers will be on Saturday, Jan. 4, at the McCook Central/Montrose Invitational tournament in Salem.
…See a team photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!
