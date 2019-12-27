By: admin

Published December 27, 2019, in Headline News, Sports

The WSWWW wrestling team performed well again this past weekend. On Saturday, Dec. 21, they traveled to Plankinton to participate in the Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Titan Invitational. With five wrestlers placing in the top five, the team earned sixth place, which makes it the third tournament they have placed in the top six as a team so far this season.

In the MVP Invitational on Saturday, Kaden Carter placed fifth in the 113-pound weight class; Joey Hoverson placed fourth at 120 pounds; Keegan Haider earned the championship at 138 pounds; Landon Wolter placed fourth at 160 pounds; and Quinten Christensen earned the championship in the 220-pound weight class.

The next mat action for the WSWWW wrestlers will be on Saturday, Jan. 4, at the McCook Central/Montrose Invitational tournament in Salem.

