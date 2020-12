By: admin

Published December 28, 2020, in Public Notices

I, Karen Krueger, of Sanborn County, South Dakota do hereby certify that the taxes and special assessments on the following real property have become delinquent for the year 2019.

Interest and the cost of advertising have been added to the amounts set forth below.

This list may not reflect changes in recorded ownership.

In testimony, I, Karen Krueger, of Sanborn County hereto set my hand and seal.

Karen Krueger Sanborn County Treasurer

Date: December 8, 2020

225 N MAIN STREET, LLC, LOTS 6-7 & N 2’ OF LOT 8, BLOCK 3, OP, ARTESIAN TOWN $483.95

APRIL ANDERSON AND TATEM ANDERSON, LOTS 5-7, BLOCK 10, OP, ARTESIAN TOWN $164.64

ISIDRO AREVALO, LOTS 1-4 INC, BLOCK 114, 1ST ADDN, WOONSOCKET CITY $381.61

SHARA J. COLLINS AND BEVERLY ANN GALLEGOS, LOT A OF MCGRAWS SUBDIVISION IN SE/4 8-105-61 $1,503.03

JACOB CRUM AND MORGAN CRUM, LOT 1 OF SE/4 19-105-60 $731.91

NICOLE DUNNE AND CARRIE TARZON LIVING TRUST, LOTS 18-23, BLOCK 18, OP, LETCHER TOWN $226.36

WAYNE FENSKE, SW/4 OF SE/4 5-108-61 $422.40

JOLYN FILTER, LOTS 3-4, BLOCK 12, OP, ARTESIAN TOWN $212.03

DANIEL JAMES LEE FLOWERS, LOTS 19-20 & W/2 LOT 21, BLOCK 1, DOWDELLS ADDN., ARTESIAN TOWN $200.11

CARRIE CHRISTINE FOWLER, LOTS 4-15, BLOCK 9, OP, ARTESIAN TOWN $536.76

TRISHA GATES, E 25’ OF W 100’ & W 5’ OF E 42’ EXC N 42’ THEREOF, LOTS 13-18, BLOCK 30, OP, WOONSOCKET CITY $258.31

BILL HEIN, LOTS 1-6, BLOCK 8, N DIANA, ARTESIAN TOWN $65.48

BILL HEIN, LOTS 7 & 9-10, BLOCK 8, N DIANA, ARTESIAN TOWN $272.04

RANDY HUENERGARDT AND KIMBRA HUENERGARDT, LOT A OF K ROSS’S 1ST ADDN IN NW/4 25-105-59 WITH 2013 MOBILE HOME 4 PLEX $630.03

DOUGLAS R JANZING, NE/4 EXC S/2SE/4NE/4 & EXC JANZING’S CONSERVATION EASEMENT TRACT 1 12-107-60 $827.62

DOUGLAS JANZING, JANZING’S CONSERVATION EASEMENT TRACT 1 IN NE/4 12-107-60 $900.59

DOUGLAS JANZING, S/2SE/4NE/4 12-107-60 $616.14

DOUGLAS JANZING, N/2NE/4SE/4 12-107-60 $165.57

KARLO KESARY, LOTS 11-12, BLOCK 5, DUNNS ADDN, WOONSOCKET CITY $601.45

JOHN P. KESSINGER, LOTS 13-15, INC, BLOCK 24, OP, WOONSOCKET CITY WITH 1973 MOBILE HOME $152.32

MARION KNUTSON, LOTS 19-26, BLOCK 15, OP, LETCHER TOWN $192.88

DANIEL WAYNE LLOYD, LOTS 13-18, BLOCK 4, OP, ARTESIAN TOWN $261.49

DOUGLAS B. LLOYD, LOTS 1-3 INC, BLOCK 9, OP, ARTESIAN TOWN $138.54

DOUGLAS B. LLOYD AND DANIEL W. LLOYD, LOTS 9-10, BLOCK 8, THAXTERS 1ST ADDN, ARTESIAN TOWN $404.71

KAREN R. MOE, N/2NE/4 & SW/4NE/4 EXC LOT U1 16-107-61 $944.42

KAREN R. MOE, SE/4NW/4 16-107-61 $314.76

KAREN R. MOE, SW/4 16-107-61 $1,288.94

KEVIN MOE AND AMBER MOE, SE/4NE/4 16-107-61 $333.40

MARA ELIET MONTESDCOCA, LOTS 1-2, BLOCK 1, THAXTERS 1ST ADDN, ARTESIAN TOWN $41.24

MARA ELIET MONTESDCOCA, LOTS 11-12, BLOCK 1, THAXTERS 1ST ADDN, ARTESIAN TOWN $494.13

ARDIS NELSON, LOTS 4-17 INC, BLOCK 9, C& S ADDN, LETCHER TOWN $942.40

LANCE NEWTON AND SHANE M. GLAZER, LOT 18, BLOCK 4, OP, LETCHER TOWN $481.88

CLINT NURNBERG, LOTS 17-18, BLOCK 12, FV $708.19

JASON POTRAMENT & REBECCA POTRAMENT, LOTS 10-12 INC, BLOCK 22, OP, WOONSOCKET CITY $1,115.59

PRAIRIE HILLS FARMS, LOTS 3-4 & S/2NW/4 3-105-62 $2,563.09

PRAIRIE HILLS FARMS, SW/4 LESS LOT A 3-105-62 $2,560.00

PRAIRIE HILLS FARMS, SE/4 3-105-62 $2,625.31

PRAIRIE HILLS FARMS, SW/4 10-105-62 $2,611.67

ROBERT ROGERS, LOTS 8-12, BLOCK 120, 1ST ADDN, WOONSOCKET CITY WITH 1973 MOBILE HOME $431.94

NATHAN ROUNDS & PENNY ROUNDS, H&W, JTWROS, LOTS 8-9, BLOCK 21, OP, WOONSOCKET CITY $424.31

DANA STUART, DIXONS LOT IN SW/4 21-107-62 $370.17

DARYL THOMPSON, LOTS 10-12 INC, BLOCK 18, FV $34.20

DARYL THOMPSON AND DARCIE BLAESER, LOTS 4-10 INC, BLOCK 19, FV $19.73

DARYL THOMPSON AND DARCIE BLAESER, BLOCK 20, FV $21.47

NICK VOORHEES AND WYNETTE VOORHEES, LOTS 1-3 & LOTS 14-18, BLOCK 11, FV $670.63

WILIAM WEIER, LOTS 7-10, BLOCK 5, DUNNS ADDN, WOONSOCKET CITY $2,268.87

MARIA CARMEN YEOMAN, LOTS 3-6, BLOCK 28, OP, WOONSOCKET CITY $457.12

LEON C. ZAPP, LOTS 1-12, BLOCK 9, W ARTESIAN OR W DIANA, ARTESIAN TOWN $429.41