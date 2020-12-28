By: admin

Published December 28, 2020, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central middle school computer lab with the following present: Curtis Adams, Clayton Dean, Justin Enfield, and Emma Klaas. Others present were Superintendent Justin Siemsen, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen, and Business Manager Gayle Bechen. Gary Spelbring arrived at 7:03 p.m.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: None.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Enfield, all aye, to approve the agenda as printed.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Enfield, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting November 9, 2020, as printed.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the Financial Statement and bills.

General Fund balance, November 1, 2020: $341,434.85. Receipts: taxes $476,850.07, penalties/interest $774.98, interest $67.92, other pupil $12.00, other $1,241.76, state fines $1,979.95, state aid $52,842.00, admission $121.13, annual $38.00, NPIP 2019 dividend $17,555.16, medicaid adm $1,504.92. Expenditures: $171,417.81, manual journal entry $75.50. Balance, November 30, 2020: $722,929.43. CorTrust Savings balance, November 1, 2020: $50,433.79. Receipts: interest $0.00. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, November 30, 2020: $50,433.79.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, November 1, 2020: $724,522.76. Receipts: taxes $34,906.72, penalties/interest $49.12, interest $73.14. Expenditures: $932.03. Balance, November 30, 2020: $758,619.71. CD $50,000.00.

Special Education Fund balance, November 1, 2020: $243,946.82. Receipts: taxes $104,600.00, penalties/interest $130.01, interest $31.35, NPIP 2019 dividend $6,000.00, medicaid adm $126.00. Expenditures: $17,606.65. Balance, November 30, 2020: $337,227.53.

Food Service Fund balance, November 1, 2020: $11,327.08. Receipts: interest $1.74, student meals $244.55, adult meals $239.75, ala carte $3,111.30, certification $186.62, federal reimbursement $9,585.95, fresh fruit and vegetable program reimbursement $568.49, miscellaneous revenue $6.50, NPIP 2019 dividend $4,000.00. Expenditures: $14,538.07. Balance, November 30, 2020: $14,733.91.

Enterprise Fund balance, November 1, 2020: $(1,519.13). Receipts: preschool tuition $2,575.00. Expenditures: $3,964.55, manual journal entry voided check $104.00. Balance, November 30, 2020: $(3,012.68).

Trust and Agency Funds balance, November 1, 2020: $77,341.21. Receipts: $14,413.78. Expenditures: $1,288.15. Balance, November 30, 2020: $90,466.84.

Scholarship Fund balance, November 1, 2020: $9,717.50. Receipts: interest $0.32. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, November 30, 2020: $9,717.82. Peters Scholarship balance: $9,717.82; Nelson Scholarship balance: $0.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of December, 2020 were as follows:

General Fund: $149,348.81;

Special Education: $16,896.93;

Food Service: $7,694.53;

Enterprise Fund: $3,964.55.

Salaries and benefits for COVID Relief December 2020 were as follows:

General Fund: $41,630.50;

Special Education: $6,819.00;

Food Service: $3,409.50.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A&B Business Solutions, copies $307.44; A-Ox Welding, cylinder rent $34.78; Arctic Refrigeration, two-door cooler repair $316.09, walk-in cooler repair $4,876.69; Lynette Baysinger, reimbursement fingerprints $43.25; Builders Supply Company, door closure arm $56.87; Central Electric, November electricity $3,258.37; Chesterman Co., pop $51.76; Churchill, Manolis, Freeman, Kludt, Shelton & Burns LLP, audit letter fee $135.50; Clayton’s Repair, bus repairs $180.00; Cole Paper, janitor supply $995.21; CorTrust, air cards $120.03; Dawson Construction, garbage October-December $1,014.63; Direct Digital Control, heating system service $1,496.45; Harlow’s Bus Sales, bus supply $684.49;

[IMPREST FUND: Chester School, sub state volleyball region loss $139.19, Wessington Springs School, sub state football 1/3 loss $100.00];

Jaymar Business Forms, tax forms $53.04; K&D Busing, November shared bus service $960.45; Kormanagement Services, driver drug test $225.53; Laura Licht, face masks $15.96; Liveticket.tv, production equipment $4,500.00; Tim McCain, reimbursement first aid class $35.00; Menards, janitor supply $33.30; Mid-Dakota Technologies, November tech support $150.00; Midwest Fire & Safety, annual fire equipment inspection $491.00; NAPA, bus supply $49.41; Petty cash, guidance supply $7.73; Public Health Laboratory, water test $15.00; Adriana Salas, reimburse fingerprints $43.25; Sanborn Weekly Journal, board proceedings $254.01; Santel Communications, phone $245.66; South Dakota High School Activities Association, fine arts judge reimbursement $189.03; Southeast South Dakota Conference Conference, football dues $100.00; Staples, library supply $60.52, business office supply $105.77, elementary/middle school principal supply $9.05, elementary supply $75.11, middle school supply $37.55, high school supply $37.55; Sun Gold Sports, Accelerated Reading awards $27.00; Walmart, face masks $37.20; Todd Welch, reimburse fingerprints $43.25.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, copier lease $932.03; Graves It Solutions, wireless access points $1,830.00; Hauff Mid-America Sports, boys basketball white/black uniforms $4,535.00, girls basketball white/black uniforms $4,392.00.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund –

[IMPREST: CorTrust, sped supply $39.96];

Speech mileage $18.48.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Child/Adult Nutrition Services, processing fee $303.52; Cole Paper Inc., COVID supplies $14.39; Darrington Water Conditioning, November SS tank $24.00; East Side Jersey Dairy, milk $488.81; Menards, supply $71.14; Reinhart Foodservice, FFVP $365.20, COVID supply $344.42, food $3,488.46, supply $613.16; Staples, COVID supplies $314.88; Mary Unterbrunner, food $5.28; Woony Foods, food $95.78.

ENTERPRISE Fund – None.

Mr. Siemsen reported on the following:

• Girls and Boys Basketball are underway, with the first contests being held on December 12th.

• The school is currently continuing with required masking. This will continue to be in affect at all activities that take place within the school building until they move back into their “Green” phase. At this time, there will not be any other limitations regarding attendance (Mandatory Masks and Social Distance as much as possible).

• The adjusted Christmas Concert was held on December 8th. Mrs. Easton and Mrs. Hofer are to be congratulated on preparing the students in this odd time. The students performed well and should be congratulated as well.

• The state-wide Superintendent meeting scheduled to be held after the Governor’s budget address was canceled due to COVID. However, she did propose a 2.4 percent increase to fund education – a surprise to say the least.

• Semester tests are scheduled for December 18th and 21st.

• Christmas Break begins on December 22nd, with an early dismissal at 11:00 a.m, and going through January 3rd, as school resumes for the second semester on January 4th.

• New lunch tables arrived and will be put into use as soon as they are put together. The old tables will be used for extra seating in the gym and then donated when they are no longer needed.

• Thanks to Curtis Adams for his help in getting the bleachers fixed on the south side of the gym.

Mrs. Vermeulen reported on the following:

• A large amount of time was dedicated to finding subs and counting days as to when students and staff could return during the month of November. Thank goodness for college students and staff willing to give up their prep time to help in the classrooms other than their own! Things have slowed down — thank goodness. One staff member at the colony is still on leave as of December 9th. There are no active or students in contact as of December 9th.

• Basketball has started with the first game on December 12th.

• The Christmas concert was held during the afternoon of December 8th. The concert was scheduled in two sessions — PreK-4 and fifth-12th.

• Extra Help Day was scheduled for December 4 for students who had missing work or were failing classes.

• The new eighth grade student and 10th grade student are Kaleb and Kyle Hohn.

• Christmas break will begin at 11 a.m. on December 22.

Discussion Item: None.

Old Business: None.

New Business:

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Enfield, all aye, to approve the resignation of Megan Wilson as assistant volleyball coach, pending a suitable replacement. The board thanks her for her time and effort in this post.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the transfer of $26,000 from general fund to the enterprise fund for preschool.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the motion to set a max price on a purchase of a skid loader at $36,000 and a school vehicle at $35,000 and to give Gayle Bechen, Business Manager, and Clayton Dean, Board Chair authority, to sign a check prior to a meeting if an item is found.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve an additional COVID Relief pay to the full-time staff in the amount of $1,000.00, thanking them all for their continued efforts above and beyond what their jobs are during this year so far and throughout the rest of the year.

Regular Board meeting will be held on Monday, January 11, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at the Sanborn Central School.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 8:09 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Clayton Dean

Board Chair