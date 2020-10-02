Anita Degen

Alexandria

By:
Published October 2, 2020, in Obituaries

Anita Rose Degen, 82, of Alexandria and formerly of Woonsocket, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at the Diamond Care Nursing Home in Bridgewater. 

Funeral services were held Friday, Sept. 25, at St. Mary of Mercy Catholic Church in Alexandria. Visitation was Thursday, Sept. 24, at Will Funeral Chapel. Burial was in St. Mary of Mercy Cemetery.

Born Aug. 7, 1938, to Albert and Margaret (Goergen) Wolf, Anita grew up on a farm northwest of Woonsocket. She attended country school and graduated Valedictorian of Woonsocket High School. After graduation she moved to Mitchell and worked at First National Bank until she married Adrian Degen on Feb. 24, 1968. They moved to a farm south of Alexandria where they raised five children and farmed together until Adrian’s passing in 2014. Anita then moved into town.

She was a member of the St. Mary of Mercy Catholic Church in Alexandria as well as a member of the Sacred Heart League. Anita enjoyed embroidery, gardening, and reading. 

Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Diane (David) Fessler, Tom (Lori) Degen, Brad (Melissa) Degen, Dean Degen, and Nancy Cremer; six grandchildren; sister, Barb (Ed) Lutz; brother, Mike Wolf; sisters-in-law, Donna Myers, Phyllis Gossel, Lavonne Johnson, and Lavae Dunn; and many nieces and nephews.

Anita was preceded in death by her husband; grandson, Derrick; sister-in-law, Eleanor Wolf; and brothers-in-law, Richard, Dick, Cliff and Eldon.

