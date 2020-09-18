By: admin

Published September 18, 2020, in Area News, Artesian

When the Artesian First Lutheran Quilters met on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 9, one of the big accomplishments of the day was the compiling and packing of the 86 school kits for Lutheran World Relief that had been donated by Penny Power funds, Thrivent funds and individual contributions.

The group also worked on numerous quilts for LWR, the Abbott House, and the Mitchell Area Safehouse. Karen and Judy checked the inventory of baby items to see what else was needed to be purchased to complete seven Baby Care Kits. If anyone would still like to put together any of the kits for LWR (lists are at the church), they will need to be completed by Sunday, Sept. 27. There is a very huge need this year because of the explosion in Beirut that destroyed a storage warehouse that held thousands of the quilts and kits for LWR in it. There will be a semi truck in Brookings on Monday, Oct. 5, that will transport all the kits and quilts from northeastern South Dakota to Minneapolis. Judy shared a map of all the countries that the quilts and kits go to and the number of items sent to each. The group shared devotions and prayed the Lord’s Prayer together. Jerolyn Dean, Terry Moore, and Judi Larson brought lunch for the gals.

