By: admin

Published September 15, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, School, Woonsocket

Sept. 14 was the infamous day of the car accident that took the lives of three young teenagers from Woonsocket and injured another. On Monday afternoon, the Woonsocket School PreK-12th grade student body congregated around Lake Prior to celebrate the wonderful memory of the three boys, Jordan and Dylan Klich and Kristian Kesary, who were taken too soon from their families last year.

Superintendent Dr. Rod Weber spoke first and then he handed the reins over to the school counselor, Mrs. Mica Foxley. She asked everyone to take part in a moment of silence in memory of the boys. Then Dr. Weber asked teachers to help hand out balloons to the fellow classmates of the boys, who would have been members of the sophomore and junior classes this year. Once all the classmates had one, the family members of the boys who wanted one could take one, as well. And, at the count of three, through tears and a lump in his throat, Dr. Weber asked the balloons to be released in honor and memory of Jordan, Dylan and Kristian.

Everyone was treated to ice cream treats served by the lake after the balloons were launched. The weather couldn’t have been more perfect for the day, which only made a person feel like perhaps it was heaven-sent.

