Published September 11, 2020, in Area News, Woonsocket

Foreman Bus Service of Woonsocket was recently honored by Associated School Boards of South Dakota with the ASBSD Community Service Award for their commitment to enhancing the Woonsocket School District.

The Community Service Award is presented to individuals or groups serving their local school district in exemplary fashion.

Foreman Bus Service has been providing fair, helpful and fast bus service to the Woonsocket School District for a number of years. Foreman’s has been a champion for the education of the whole child in support of arts, music and co-curricular programs for all students.

“Foreman’s Bus Service displays a clear commitment to the safety and well-being of the students and staff of the Woonsocket School District,” ASBSD Executive Director Wade Pogany said.

“Their service goes above and beyond what’s asked of them and we’re happy to recognize their efforts.”

