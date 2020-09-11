By: admin

Published September 11, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Woonsocket School Board Vice President Lisa Snedeker has become the First Vice President of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota.

ASBSD’s First Vice President serves an integral role on the Association’s Executive Committee, which comprises the leadership team of the 18-member Board of Directors.

Snedeker currently serves as the representative of the Southeast Region’s 265 and Under enrollment category on the ASBSD Board of Directors, a position she has held since 2018. She was elected as Second Vice President of the ASBSD Board of Directors in 2019 and is set to become President in 2021.

The 2020-21 school year marks Snedeker’s sixth as a member of the Woonsocket school board, on which she has served as board chair for one year and vice chair for four years and has been a member of the Community Development Committee. She is a Branch Manager and Training Coordinator for Dakotaland Federal Credit Union.

“Lisa’s enthusiasm for public education and knowledge of school board work has made her a great leadership fit on the ASBSD Board of Directors,” ASBSD Executive Director Wade Pogany said. “She continues to thrive in her role and we’re thankful for her willingness to serve.”

The 18-member ASBSD Board of Directors is made up of local school board members elected from four geographic regions (Central, Northeast, Southeast and Western) and five enrollment size categories (265 and under, 266-699, 700-1,399, 1,400-9,999 and 10,000 and above).