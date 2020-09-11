Snedeker becomes first vice president of state association

By:
Published September 11, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Woonsocket School Board Vice President Lisa Snedeker has become the First Vice President of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota.

ASBSD’s First Vice President serves an integral role on the Association’s Executive Committee, which comprises the leadership team of the 18-member Board of Directors.

Snedeker currently serves as the representative of the Southeast Region’s 265 and Under enrollment category on the ASBSD Board of Directors, a position she has held since 2018. She was elected as Second Vice President of the ASBSD Board of Directors in 2019 and is set to become President in 2021.

The 2020-21 school year marks Snedeker’s sixth as a member of the Woonsocket school board, on which she has served as board chair for one year and vice chair for four years and has been a member of the Community Development Committee. She is a Branch Manager and Training Coordinator for Dakotaland Federal Credit Union.

“Lisa’s enthusiasm for public education and knowledge of school board work has made her a great leadership fit on the ASBSD Board of Directors,” ASBSD Executive Director Wade Pogany said. “She continues to thrive in her role and we’re thankful for her willingness to serve.”

The 18-member ASBSD Board of Directors is made up of local school board members elected from four geographic regions (Central, Northeast, Southeast and Western) and five enrollment size categories (265 and under, 266-699, 700-1,399, 1,400-9,999 and 10,000 and above).

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    September 11, 2020, 7:37 pm
    Cloudy
    54°F
    real feel: 54°F
    humidity: 96%
    wind speed: 4 mph SSE
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    September 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    August 30, 2020 August 31, 2020 September 1, 2020 September 2, 2020 September 3, 2020 September 4, 2020 September 5, 2020
    September 6, 2020 September 7, 2020 September 8, 2020 September 9, 2020 September 10, 2020 September 11, 2020 September 12, 2020
    September 13, 2020 September 14, 2020 September 15, 2020 September 16, 2020 September 17, 2020 September 18, 2020 September 19, 2020
    September 20, 2020 September 21, 2020 September 22, 2020 September 23, 2020 September 24, 2020 September 25, 2020 September 26, 2020
    September 27, 2020 September 28, 2020 September 29, 2020 September 30, 2020 October 1, 2020 October 2, 2020 October 3, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 