By: admin

Published September 11, 2020, in Area News

The Foothills Bud Light Bull Bash sets up at the Jerauld County 4-H Grounds in Wessington Springs on Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. An action packed event for the whole family, thanks to generous sponsors, is free to all that attend.

“We will not be charging a gate fee this year,” explains Foothills Rodeo Committee President Owen Fagerhaug, “In order to provide a fun family event for the community without putting a burden on those who have struggled financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic stress. Our sponsors have made this possible, and we greatly appreciate the support of the area businesses and individuals.”

Never short of action, this year’s entertainment consists of family friendly rodeo clown Shawn Stutzman, who also performed in 2019. A color guard presented by the American Legion, a candy scramble for kids and an auction by The Kyle Evans Wagon train committee of select items, including a rifle, will fit into the performances. Following the bull bash, the community can head to the Prairie Lounge for live music and dancing.

While the evening typically serves as the finals for the Territorial Professional Bull Riders (TPBR) Association, it offers the second event for the cowboys to participate in for the 2021 season.

“Even though there is not a 2020 finals for the TPBR, this is still the Tyler and Tucker Easton Memorial Bull Riding and the Easton family will still present two memorial buckles,” clarifies Kathy Bergeleen, Foothills Bull Bash committee member. “Tyler and Tucker Easton Memorial Buckles will be presented to both the bull rider with the highest point ride as well as the junior bull rider with the highest point ride.”

Attendees are reminded that with The Wessington Springs Volunteer Fire Department and the Wessington Springs Church Concessions Group providing concessions, no coolers are allowed. Any questions, please contact Owen Fagerhaug at (605) 770-5720.