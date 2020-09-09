Small Animal 4-H Show held

By:
Published September 9, 2020, in 4-H, Area News, Headline News

Bailey Feistner and Emmitt Feistner are pictured with their first place trophies and ribbons for their Companion Animals on Small Animal Saturday.

Given the unprecedented challenges associated with COVID-19, the South Dakota 4-H made several modifications and changes for the 2020 South Dakota State Fair. To encourage a low risk event, one of those changes included creating “Small Animal Saturday” on Saturday, Aug. 29. The Poultry Show, Rabbit Show and Companion Animal Show were all moved to this pre-fair event.  Each exhibitor was limited to two animals and it was a carrier in/carrier out show with no stalling on the grounds.  Also held that day were the State Horse Show and State Dog Show.

…Read the results and see additional photos in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    September 9, 2020, 6:53 pm
    Cloudy
    51°F
    real feel: 52°F
    humidity: 63%
    wind speed: 2 mph SSE
    wind gusts: 4 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    September 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    August 30, 2020 August 31, 2020 September 1, 2020 September 2, 2020 September 3, 2020 September 4, 2020 September 5, 2020
    September 6, 2020 September 7, 2020 September 8, 2020 September 9, 2020 September 10, 2020 September 11, 2020 September 12, 2020
    September 13, 2020 September 14, 2020 September 15, 2020 September 16, 2020 September 17, 2020 September 18, 2020 September 19, 2020
    September 20, 2020 September 21, 2020 September 22, 2020 September 23, 2020 September 24, 2020 September 25, 2020 September 26, 2020
    September 27, 2020 September 28, 2020 September 29, 2020 September 30, 2020 October 1, 2020 October 2, 2020 October 3, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 