Published September 9, 2020, in 4-H, Area News, Headline News

Given the unprecedented challenges associated with COVID-19, the South Dakota 4-H made several modifications and changes for the 2020 South Dakota State Fair. To encourage a low risk event, one of those changes included creating “Small Animal Saturday” on Saturday, Aug. 29. The Poultry Show, Rabbit Show and Companion Animal Show were all moved to this pre-fair event. Each exhibitor was limited to two animals and it was a carrier in/carrier out show with no stalling on the grounds. Also held that day were the State Horse Show and State Dog Show.

