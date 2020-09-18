2020 South Dakota State Fair results

By Sherryl Rankin

By:
Published September 18, 2020, in 4-H, Area News, Headline News

PICTURED IS a section of the Sanborn County 4-H display at the 2020 State Fair. Sanborn County had the largest display of static exhibits this year.

The 2020 South Dakota State Fair is behind us and Sanborn County can be very proud of the way our 4-Hers have represented us. Given the current pandemic situation, many changes and adjustments were needed to keep our youth, adults and volunteers safe.  Sanborn County stepped up to the plate to meet those challenges in many ways.

Our 4-Hers’ accomplishments this year are not just reflected in their ribbons and awards, but in their determination to continue to grow, learn and undertake projects.  These amazing youth still took on the challenge of selecting animals to show, but with the knowledge that they may not be able to. Many completed projects such as quilts and outfits and then made the hard decision to wait until next year to exhibit them. Our 4-Hers exhibited impressive character, drive and determination.

…Read the results and see more pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    September 20, 2020, 8:19 pm
    Mostly cloudy
    75°F
    real feel: 72°F
    humidity: 52%
    wind speed: 9 mph SSE
    wind gusts: 13 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    September 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    August 30, 2020 August 31, 2020 September 1, 2020 September 2, 2020 September 3, 2020 September 4, 2020 September 5, 2020
    September 6, 2020 September 7, 2020 September 8, 2020 September 9, 2020 September 10, 2020 September 11, 2020 September 12, 2020
    September 13, 2020 September 14, 2020 September 15, 2020 September 16, 2020 September 17, 2020 September 18, 2020 September 19, 2020
    September 20, 2020 September 21, 2020 September 22, 2020 September 23, 2020 September 24, 2020 September 25, 2020 September 26, 2020
    September 27, 2020 September 28, 2020 September 29, 2020 September 30, 2020 October 1, 2020 October 2, 2020 October 3, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 