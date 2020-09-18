By: admin

The 2020 South Dakota State Fair is behind us and Sanborn County can be very proud of the way our 4-Hers have represented us. Given the current pandemic situation, many changes and adjustments were needed to keep our youth, adults and volunteers safe. Sanborn County stepped up to the plate to meet those challenges in many ways.

Our 4-Hers’ accomplishments this year are not just reflected in their ribbons and awards, but in their determination to continue to grow, learn and undertake projects. These amazing youth still took on the challenge of selecting animals to show, but with the knowledge that they may not be able to. Many completed projects such as quilts and outfits and then made the hard decision to wait until next year to exhibit them. Our 4-Hers exhibited impressive character, drive and determination.

