Published September 18, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Local employees of the Woonsocket branch of the Dakotaland Federal Credit Union teamed up with some members of the Spirit of Faith youth group to add some color and fun to the Woonsocket School playground and Lake Prior walkway by the school.

With the fancy work of Casey Hjelm, Dakotaland employee, who created the stencils to use for the words in the project, the youth and adults worked well together to create a colorful and creative sensory game on the Woonsocket Elementary playground. She was helped with painting the project by youth group members Emily Ohlrogge, Trinity and Jeffrey Boschee and London Metzger. Cheyann Johnson, another Dakotaland employee, and Lisa Snedeker, Woonsocket Dakotaland Branch Manager, also helped with the project.

There was also a sensory path created on the Lake Prior walkway across from the school. The work for that creative project was accomplished by Pastor John Anderson of Spirit of Faith Church in Woonsocket and his family, Taryn, Evan, Emmett and Selah, along with Gabe Boschee and Oscar Anderson.

