Published September 22, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

The members of the Town & Country Fire Department have been busy the last couple of weeks improving their skills. On Saturday, Sept. 12, a crew went to the South Central Fire School in Parkston to discuss small fire department tactics. Sunday, Sept. 13, found them in Wessington Springs taking a wildland fire class. Then, Saturday, Sept. 13, members tested new hose that the department recently purchased. The department spent several months testing various types of hose to find the best fit. The board approved the purchase to replace the existing hose, which was 40 years old. During their training, the department realized the superior performance of quality, modern hose and are now better equipped to battle today’s faster burning fires.

