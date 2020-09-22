T&C Fire Dept. participate in trainings

By:
Published September 22, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

LOCAL MEMBERS of the Town & Country Fire District razed an older rural home as a training opportunity to test some new equipment and practice some skills.

The members of the Town & Country Fire Department have been busy the last couple of weeks improving their skills. On Saturday, Sept. 12, a crew went to the South Central Fire School in Parkston to discuss small fire department tactics. Sunday, Sept. 13, found them in Wessington Springs taking a wildland fire class. Then, Saturday, Sept. 13, members tested new hose that the department recently purchased. The department spent several months testing various types of hose to find the best fit. The board approved the purchase to replace the existing hose, which was 40 years old. During their training, the department realized the superior performance of quality, modern hose and are now better equipped to battle today’s faster burning fires.

…See another photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    September 23, 2020, 5:33 am
    Mostly clear
    59°F
    real feel: 57°F
    humidity: 84%
    wind speed: 7 mph SSE
    wind gusts: 13 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    September 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    August 30, 2020 August 31, 2020 September 1, 2020 September 2, 2020 September 3, 2020 September 4, 2020 September 5, 2020
    September 6, 2020 September 7, 2020 September 8, 2020 September 9, 2020 September 10, 2020 September 11, 2020 September 12, 2020
    September 13, 2020 September 14, 2020 September 15, 2020 September 16, 2020 September 17, 2020 September 18, 2020 September 19, 2020
    September 20, 2020 September 21, 2020 September 22, 2020 September 23, 2020 September 24, 2020 September 25, 2020 September 26, 2020
    September 27, 2020 September 28, 2020 September 29, 2020 September 30, 2020 October 1, 2020 October 2, 2020 October 3, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 