Cross Country teams place first and third at 281

Published September 18, 2020, in Headline News, Sports

The SCW boys cross country team won first place in the 281 conference. Pictured are, left to right: Carter Christian, Braxton Gentles, Noah Terkildsen, Michael George, Tanner Christian, Andrew Lindgren and Jeffrey Boschee.

On Wednesday, Sept. 9, the Blackhawk Cross Country team traveled to Wessington Springs to compete in the 281 Conference Meet at the Springs Country Club.

The race was initially scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., but rain delayed the start time to 1 p.m. The temperature at the Springs Country Club was chilly, and the sky was overcast when the girls’ varsity began the races for the afternoon. The Blackhawk girls had four runners competing. Hannah Terkildsen medaled with fourth place. As a team, the girls varsity placed third at the 281 Conference Meet.

The boys’ varsity race was run second with six Blackhawk runners competing. The Blackhawk boys who medaled included Jeff Boschee in third place, Noah Terkildsen in sixth, and Braxton Gentles who placed 10th. As a team, the Blackhawk boys brought home first place in the 281 Conference Meet.

The cross-country team next travels to Chamberlain to compete on Thursday, Sept. 17, and Dell Rapids on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

