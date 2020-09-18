By: admin

Published September 18, 2020

On Wednesday, Sept. 9, the Blackhawk Cross Country team traveled to Wessington Springs to compete in the 281 Conference Meet at the Springs Country Club.

The race was initially scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., but rain delayed the start time to 1 p.m. The temperature at the Springs Country Club was chilly, and the sky was overcast when the girls’ varsity began the races for the afternoon. The Blackhawk girls had four runners competing. Hannah Terkildsen medaled with fourth place. As a team, the girls varsity placed third at the 281 Conference Meet.

The boys’ varsity race was run second with six Blackhawk runners competing. The Blackhawk boys who medaled included Jeff Boschee in third place, Noah Terkildsen in sixth, and Braxton Gentles who placed 10th. As a team, the Blackhawk boys brought home first place in the 281 Conference Meet.

The cross-country team next travels to Chamberlain to compete on Thursday, Sept. 17, and Dell Rapids on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

