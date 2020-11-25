Avis Elenz

Jefferson City, Mo.

By:
Published November 25, 2020, in Obituaries

Avis Arlene Elenz, 89, formerly of Woonsocket, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Adams Street Place in Jefferson City, Mo.  

Funeral services will be private, and a memorial service will be held at a later date when the COVID virus has subsided.  Burial will be in St. Wilfrid Catholic Cemetery in Woonsocket.

Avis was born on April 18, 1931, in Woonsocket, the daughter of John and Vernie (Stegeberg) Godfrey. She graduated from Woonsocket High School in 1949.

She was married on Feb. 14, 1950, in Woonsocket to Floyd “Floozie” Joseph Elenz. 

Avis was employed with the USDA ASCS for thirty-six years. She received several awards for her efficiency suggestions and was a member of NASCOE. After retirement, she and Floyd enjoyed wintering in South Texas.

She attended the United Methodist Church, and later joined St. Wilfrid Catholic Church.

Avis enjoyed line-dancing, water exercise, playing cards, Scrabble, creative writing, playing piano, planning skits for family and friends, and reading. Avis was active in church and community choirs.

Avis is survived by two children, Thomas M. (Cheryl) Elenz of Chanhassen, Minn. and Lori S. (Tom) Steever of Jefferson City, Mo.; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd “Floozie” Joseph Elenz in 2007, and one brother, Milo Godfrey.

