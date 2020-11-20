By: admin

Published November 20, 2020, in Obituaries

Pearl Berg, 97, of Mitchell, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at Firesteel Healthcare Center in Mitchell.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at Bittner Funeral Chapel in Mitchell. Burial will be in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Storla. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Arrangements are being made by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Pearl Carlah Berg was born June 23, 1923 at the family home near Pennville to Anders and Olive (Hendrickson) Pederson. She attended Witt Country School through the eighth grade and graduated from Reeder High School in 1941. Growing up, Pearl was baptized, confirmed, and attended Golden Valley Lutheran Church in Reeder. Pearl received her teaching certificate from Northern State in Aberdeen in 1942. This allowed her to teach in rural schools. She also attended Black Hills State in Spearfish for two years.

Pearl moved to Seattle, Wash. during World War II. There she worked for Boeing Aircraft, as well as a dental supply company. Pearl somehow found time to attend Metropolitan Business College while in Seattle.

On June 24, 1951, Pearl was united in marriage to Lowell Berg. Together they farmed near Mt. Vernon for over 45 years before retiring in 1998. They sold their farm and moved to an acreage near Mitchell in 2001.

Pearl and Lowell were members of Trinity Lutheran Church while living on the farm. After moving to Mitchell, Pearl became a member of Amazing Grace Lutheran Church. Pearl had strong faith in the love of her savior, Jesus Christ.

Pearl and Lowell were blessed with three children through adoption, Joanne, Paul, and Elaine.

She enjoyed conversations of the hard times growing up during the Depression.

Pearl is survived by her children, Paul of Loomis and Elaine (Kim) Reid of rural Mitchell; 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; sisters, Opal Mathison, Beatrice Verhulst, and Elva Meconitas; and brother, Arvid Pederson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell; infant daughter, Carla; daughter, Joanne Maronni; granddaughter, Kyli Cross; parents; brother, Olin Pederson; and sisters, Agnes Downing and Grace Hagen.