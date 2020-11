By: admin

Published November 20, 2020, in Obituaries

Avis Arlene Elenz, 89, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Adams Street Place in Jefferson City, Mo.

Funeral services will be private, and a memorial service will be held at a later date when the COVID-19 virus has subsided. Burial will be in St. Wilfrid Catholic Cemetery in Woonsocket.