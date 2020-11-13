By: admin

Delores M. Wermers, 88, of Woonsocket and formerly of Mt. Vernon, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with burial at the Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, at the Will Funeral Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of the Will Funeral Chapel.

Delores M. (Koch) Wermers, daughter of Peter and Elizabeth (Kaus) Koch, was born in rural Stickney on July 29, 1932. She attended school at Pleasant Lake Consolidated School and later graduated from Stickney High School in 1950. Delores attended Northern State Teachers College in Aberdeen, receiving her two-year teaching certificate. She taught in one-room country schools in the White Lake and Plankinton areas for about four years, boarding with a nearby school family.

While teaching, Delores was introduced to a World War II veteran, Wilfred Wermers, by her brother, Don. The couple fell in love and were united in marriage on June 12, 1956, at Delores’ home church, St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Stickney.

Wilfred and Delores settled in Mt. Vernon, where they remained throughout their married life. Delores enjoyed life as a full-time homemaker.

Family traditions were important to Delores. She made Christmas special with her baking, equal gifts for the children, and the family attended church together at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Delores appreciated living in the small town of Mt. Vernon, where she could raise her chickens in the backyard and have a large garden.

She was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, the American Legion Auxiliary, Busy Dozen Club, Red Hats, and the Altar Society at the church. She enjoyed walking, bicycling, visiting, sewing, knitting, and crocheting. She gifted each grandchild with an afghan she created.

Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Dave (Pat) Wermers, of Sioux Falls, Deanna Jensen, of Woonsocket, Susan (Michael) Sejnoha, of Mitchell; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jerry (Jan) Koch, of Ethan, and Tom (Deb) Koch, of Mt. Vernon; a sister, Joan Schmitt, of Rapid City; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred Wermers; a daughter, Deb (Pete) Cornell; an infant son, Joseph Wermers; and four brothers, Gene, Don, Al and Jim.