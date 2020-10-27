By: admin

Published October 27, 2020, in Headline News, Sports

Clay Olinger takes charge of the ball in last week’s game against Sisseton. Photo courtesy of Kristi Hine / True Dakotan.

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central played their first home playoff game since 2017 and defeated Sisseton 33-0 in Wessington Springs. The Blackhawks move to 7-2 on the season, while Sisseton ends their season with a 5-4 record.

The Blackhawks advance to the Quarterfinals to face undefeated Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan. The Seahawks are defending State Champs and are currently on a 21-game winning streak. The game will be played in Bridgewater on Thursday (tonight). Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

