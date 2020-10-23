By: admin

Published October 23, 2020

The Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central Blackhawks finished up the regular season with a convincing Homecoming win over the Aberdeen Roncalli Cavaliers on Senior Night, Friday, Oct. 16. The non-conference game saw the Blackhawks score early and often en route to a 55-6 victory.

The seventh seeded Blackhawks (6-2) will host a first round matchup in Wessington Springs vs. the 10th seeded Sisseton Redmen (5-3). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Thursday night (tonight). The winner of Thursday’s game will face-off with the winner of the Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan – Lead-Deadwood game.

