Pickup theft shakes Sanborn County

By:
Published October 23, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

On Thursday, Oct. 15, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Quentin Hackley, 45, pushed a local, older woman to the ground and sped off in her pickup. The incident occurred north of Woonsocket, and Hackley made it to Howard before he was apprehended and arrested by the Miner County Sheriff’s Department. 

According to Sanborn County Deputy Sheriff Jason Coenen, Hackley is from Missouri, and he was in the area because the company he works for in Missouri was working on a job in Huron. Apparently, Hackley was trying to get back to his job in Huron, but he is suspected to have been under the influence of methamphetamines at the time of the incident, so it is unclear as to why he was in the area with no vehicle in the first place.

Hackley was charged with grand theft, simple assault and ingestion of a controlled substance. Additional charges may be pending with the ongoing investigation. Hackley is currently being detained in the Beadle County Jail.

