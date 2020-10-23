By: admin

Published October 23, 2020, in 4-H, Area News

The Town ‘N Kountry Kids Red Crew 4-H Club met on Oct. 18 at the Woonsocket Community Center.

Prior to the meeting, supper was served by the Senska family and Lisa Snedeker. Club members participated in a Horticulture/crops ID activity.

The meeting was called to order by Co-Vice President Xavier Baysinger. The Flag Pledge was led by Emmitt Feistner, and the 4-H Pledge was led by Chaz Larson.

Roll call was led by Shiloh Senska with the topic, “If Someone Looked Under My Bed, What Would They Find?” which was answered by 15 members.

The secretary’s report was read by Luke Larson and approved as presented. The treasurer’s report was given by Co-Treasurer Bailey Feistner. It was moved by Sutton Senska, seconded by Shiloh, to approve the report as presented.

Hope Baysinger reported on her participation in the Horse Safety/Fun Day. Emmitt told the group about showing his pigs at Western Junior Livestock Show. Sutton talked about celebrating National 4-H Week. Lane Burkel and Shiloh reported on setting barrels.

Enrollment for the new 4-H year will open on Nov. 1.

The club reviewed their 2019-20 club goals. After discussion, it was moved by Lane, seconded by Hope, to set the following club goals for 2020-21:

1) Try a new project;

2) Attend at least four meetings;

3) Everyone turn in their record book on time;

4) Each 4-H member participates in an least one community service project.

The club also talked about award planning.

Election of officers will be done at the November meeting.

Club members discussed plans for their Recognition Event. It will be Nov. 8 at the 4-H Building beginning at 4 p.m. Due to social distancing guidelines, there will be assigned time slots to come in small groups to receive their awards, record books and premium money from their leaders. Members will have the option for pictures with the 4-H backdrop.

The group discussed options, and with a motion by Luke, seconded by Henry Feistner, they decided on a plan for celebrating American Education Week.

They are going to plan for a project day and/or a fun day over Christmas break. Options will be worked on.

Ty Burkel gave a health/safety presentation about first aid for a cut and how he put what he had learned into action with his brother.

Hope presented a character activity called Tower of Trust, where she demonstrated how you build trust with your parents and others, and how easily that tower of trust can be broken down.

The next 4-H meeting will be scheduled in November.

…See photos in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!