Published October 16, 2020, in 4-H, Area News, Around the County, Forestburg, Headline News

Pictured are the Overall Grand and Reserve Champions for the day, back row, left to right: Ella Kolousek (Grand Champion Junior), Delaney Zoss (Grand Champion Senior), Bailey Feistner (Reserve Champion Senior), Avery Miller (Reserve Champion Junior); front row: Emelia Tapio (Grand Champion Beginner), Gracelyn Straight (Reserve Champion Beginner).

National 4-H Week kicked off to a good start with a Fun Horse Show at the 4-H Grounds in Forestburg on Sunday, Oct. 4. The day started out with the annual horse safety training for the 4-Hers by Eric Kobernusz of Mt. Vernon where they learned basic horse safety skills.

The judge for the day was Jennifer Martinez of Ethan. The top six finishers in each event of beginner, junior and senior were awarded ribbons. Points were totaled and Grand Champion and Reserve Champion ribbons and prizes were awarded to overall beginner, junior and senior participants. This event is sponsored by Sanborn and Jerauld/Buffalo Counties.

