Fun Horse Show held

By:
Published October 16, 2020, in 4-H, Area News, Around the County, Forestburg, Headline News

Pictured are the Overall Grand and Reserve Champions for the day, back row, left to right: Ella Kolousek (Grand Champion Junior), Delaney Zoss (Grand Champion Senior), Bailey Feistner (Reserve Champion Senior), Avery Miller (Reserve Champion Junior); front row: Emelia Tapio (Grand Champion Beginner), Gracelyn Straight (Reserve Champion Beginner).

National 4-H Week kicked off to a good start with a Fun Horse Show at the 4-H Grounds in Forestburg on Sunday, Oct. 4. The day started out with the annual horse safety training for the 4-Hers by Eric Kobernusz of Mt. Vernon where they learned basic horse safety skills. 

The judge for the day was Jennifer Martinez of Ethan.  The top six finishers in each event of beginner, junior and senior were awarded ribbons.  Points were totaled and Grand Champion and Reserve Champion ribbons and prizes were awarded to overall beginner, junior and senior participants.  This event is sponsored by Sanborn and Jerauld/Buffalo Counties.

…See an additional photo and the results in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    October 18, 2020, 8:42 am
    Partly sunny
    22°F
    real feel: 20°F
    humidity: 78%
    wind speed: 7 mph WNW
    wind gusts: 13 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    October 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    September 27, 2020 September 28, 2020 September 29, 2020 September 30, 2020 October 1, 2020 October 2, 2020 October 3, 2020
    October 4, 2020 October 5, 2020 October 6, 2020 October 7, 2020 October 8, 2020 October 9, 2020 October 10, 2020
    October 11, 2020 October 12, 2020 October 13, 2020 October 14, 2020 October 15, 2020 October 16, 2020 October 17, 2020
    October 18, 2020 October 19, 2020 October 20, 2020 October 21, 2020 October 22, 2020 October 23, 2020 October 24, 2020
    October 25, 2020 October 26, 2020 October 27, 2020 October 28, 2020 October 29, 2020 October 30, 2020 October 31, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 