Published October 16, 2020, in Area News, Woonsocket

On Sunday, Oct. 11, the VonEye family and the Eagle family all traveled to Canton to participate in the Sioux Valley Cycle Club Harescramble. Both families enjoy motocross racing and have taken part in a few races over the summer. The race this past Sunday was the last race of the season.

Dayton Eagle, fifth grader at Woonsocket Elementary and the son of Chad and Gena Eagle, earned third place in the Ironman Intermediate race. Woonsocket freshman Evan VonEye, and his dad, Tim VonEye, placed second in the Father and Son class. The race is three hours long and long distance. The VonEyes split the laps between the two of them. According to Gena Eagle, Dayton tackled the race alone in his division, but his dad did ride a few laps.

Placing at this event was particularly outstanding due to the many riders who participated and the terrible windy conditions they had to deal with.

