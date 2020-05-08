Cruising for a Cause collects donations for Food Pantry

By:
Published May 8, 2020, in 4-H, Area News, Headline News, Letcher

Town ‘N Kountry Blue Group 4-H Club members who helped with their community service project on Saturday, May 2, were from left to right: Teagen Moody, Memphis Moody, Cain Zoss, Clay Moody, Hudson Fouberg, Cannon Zoss and Layton Zoss.

Saturday, May 2, was a perfect evening for a social-distancing outing in the Letcher community. The Town and Kountry Blue Group 4-H Club organized a community service project for their club to help people in need, while still practicing social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The club members asked citizens of Sanborn County to join them in making donations of non-food items to the Sanborn County Food Pantry and cruising the streets of Letcher to wave to community members.

Anyone who wanted to take part could start by dropping off their donations for the food pantry at Rossy Park where the club had a table and boxes set up to accept donations. The food pantry had given the club a list of items that are needed for people in need but are not provided by Feeding South Dakota, such as toiletry or personal hygiene items and laundry soap. After dropping off a donation, participants could then follow the trail of cars and cruise the streets to wave hello from their vehicles to members of the Letcher community who greeted the participants from outside their homes.

All 4-H clubs have been informed by the state that they are not to hold any events because of the pandemic, but this was a way that the Town and Kountry Blue Group 4-H Club could still hold a wonderful community service event while still practicing social distancing. They not only received about 25 boxes of essentials to donate, they also received $660 in cash to donate to the Sanborn County Food Pantry, and they had approximately 50 cars cruising the streets of Letcher. It was a successful event and a wonderful way to serve the communities of Sanborn County. 

…See more photos in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    May 9, 2020, 4:09 pm
    Cloudy
    49°F
    real feel: 39°F
    humidity: 60%
    wind speed: 20 mph WNW
    wind gusts: 29 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    May 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    April 26, 2020 April 27, 2020 April 28, 2020 April 29, 2020 April 30, 2020 May 1, 2020 May 2, 2020
    May 3, 2020 May 4, 2020 May 5, 2020 May 6, 2020 May 7, 2020 May 8, 2020 May 9, 2020
    May 10, 2020 May 11, 2020 May 12, 2020 May 13, 2020 May 14, 2020 May 15, 2020 May 16, 2020
    May 17, 2020 May 18, 2020 May 19, 2020 May 20, 2020 May 21, 2020 May 22, 2020 May 23, 2020
    May 24, 2020 May 25, 2020 May 26, 2020 May 27, 2020 May 28, 2020 May 29, 2020 May 30, 2020
    May 31, 2020 June 1, 2020 June 2, 2020 June 3, 2020 June 4, 2020 June 5, 2020 June 6, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 