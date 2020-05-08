By: admin

Published May 8, 2020, in 4-H, Area News, Headline News, Letcher

Saturday, May 2, was a perfect evening for a social-distancing outing in the Letcher community. The Town and Kountry Blue Group 4-H Club organized a community service project for their club to help people in need, while still practicing social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The club members asked citizens of Sanborn County to join them in making donations of non-food items to the Sanborn County Food Pantry and cruising the streets of Letcher to wave to community members.

Anyone who wanted to take part could start by dropping off their donations for the food pantry at Rossy Park where the club had a table and boxes set up to accept donations. The food pantry had given the club a list of items that are needed for people in need but are not provided by Feeding South Dakota, such as toiletry or personal hygiene items and laundry soap. After dropping off a donation, participants could then follow the trail of cars and cruise the streets to wave hello from their vehicles to members of the Letcher community who greeted the participants from outside their homes.

All 4-H clubs have been informed by the state that they are not to hold any events because of the pandemic, but this was a way that the Town and Kountry Blue Group 4-H Club could still hold a wonderful community service event while still practicing social distancing. They not only received about 25 boxes of essentials to donate, they also received $660 in cash to donate to the Sanborn County Food Pantry, and they had approximately 50 cars cruising the streets of Letcher. It was a successful event and a wonderful way to serve the communities of Sanborn County.

