By: admin

Published June 5, 2020, in Headline News, School

On Saturday, May 30, Sanborn Central’s gym was buzzing with excitement as eleven seniors were awarded their diplomas that afternoon. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only parents and siblings of the seniors were allowed in the gym, but the acknowledgement of the important event in the students’ lives was still filled with happiness, pride and emotion.

The ceremony took place pretty much as usual with a welcome from Supt. Justin Siemsen, followed by a speech given by the Valedictorian Katie Schmit and Salutatorian Samantha Dean, who collaborated to give a speech together to wish their class well in their future endeavors.

The presentation of scholarships was next on the agenda, and then the guest speaker, Mr. Corey Flatten, provided a speech of encouragement and advice. Mr. Flatten is a social studies and English teacher at Sanborn Central and has been chosen quite often to give motivational speeches for the students at graduation and also at pep rallies and homecoming festivities, etc.

After the seniors presented flowers to their loved ones, they were presented with their diplomas and officially became Sanborn Central High School’s newest alumni.

Following the ceremony inside, the graduates lined up outside the school for a “social distancing” reception with cars lined up to do a congratulatory drive-by and hand the graduates gifts if needed. The weather worked out perfectly for the kids to make the most of a situation brought on by a pandemic and conditions out of their control.

