Published June 9, 2020, in Headline News, School

The Sanborn Central Scholarship Foundation was established in 2006 as a way to encourage our students to further their education after graduating from Sanborn Central. Money donated to the Foundation is placed in a perpetual fund in the SD Community Foundation in Pierre. The money can never be spent; however the interest earned off this money is what is used to award the scholarships. This year’s class of 2020 will be dividing up close to $20,000.

The scholarships given by the Foundation are awarded to students who meet the following criteria:

1. Must graduate from Sanborn Central High School;

2. Must continue their education at any accredited post-secondary school (two- or four-year college or vo-tech, Stewart’s, online, apprenticeships, etc.);

3. must graduate with a 2.0 GPA.

The dollar amounts given to each graduate is based on the number of years attending Sanborn Central. Students who have attended Sanborn Central for at least seven years are eligible for the full award. Students have five years to ask for their scholarship award after graduation.

