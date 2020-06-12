By: admin

Published June 12, 2020, in 4-H, Area News, Headline News

The Town ‘N Kountry Kids Red Crew 4-H Club met on June 3 via Zoom.

The meeting was called to order by Co-President Evan Ohlrogge. The Flag Pledge was led by Paige Anderson, and the 4-H Pledge was led by Alex Anderson.

Roll call was led by Co-Vice President Xavier Baysinger with the topic, “Name A Project You Have Been Working On,” which was answered by 22 members.

The secretary’s report was read by Co-President Megan Linke and approved as presented. The treasurer’s report was given by Co-Treasurer Bailey Feistner and approved as presented.

A Health and Safety Report was given by Ty Burkel.

Bailey told members about her experiences with Teen Leadership Academy. They have had lots of changed plans and have been meeting via Zoom. They are planning a goat project day later this summer. She also explained her participation in a Mock Legislative Opportunity. Sutton Senska reported on his participation in 4-H Fridays. Hope Baysinger talked about participating in the 4-H Summer Adventure Series. The first week was about gardening. Paige told the group about fruit sales delivery.

The club discussed participating in the Statewide Community Service Project, Jeans for Teens, which promotes collecting jeans to donate locally, rather than sending them off somewhere. They would ask for new or gently used jeans to donate where needed, but could also take worn out jeans for a group like the Quilters. The committee will decide where to collect and donate the jeans: Evan Ohlrogge, Megan Linke, Brooklyn Swenson and Xavier Baysinger.

Another summer community service project is weeding the flower bed south of Steichen Service on Main Street in Woonsocket. The Larson family (Charley, Sarah, Blake, Luke and Chaz) worked on cleaning up the flower bed this week.

Due to Coronavirus, summer 4-H activities will continue with some modifications. There are no in-person activities allowed in June; they will all be virtual. In July, in-person activities may re-open with up to 15 people. This would allow us to have events like Public Speaking, Fashion Revue and Special Foods. The club would also look at virtual options for those who are not comfortable with melting in-person. In August, members may have in-person activities with up to 50 people. This may allow a modified Achievement Days with limited numbers, and without events like Ag Olympics or BBQ, but would allow kids to show. All of this is subject to change.

The club’s County Youth in Action contests are set as follows: Public Speaking – July 13, Fashion Revue – July 16 and Special Foods – July 20. The Sanborn County Horse Show has been moved to July 8.

The next meeting will be June 10 via Zoom. Members were asked to mail a letter to the group’s elderly friends.

Following the meeting, Paige presented an illustrated talk on the music staff.

…See photos in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!