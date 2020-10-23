By: admin

Published October 23, 2020, in Obituaries

Fred Geisler, 98, of Mitchell and formerly of Artesian, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Avera Brady Health and Rehab.

Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell. Burial was in Butler Cemetery in rural Letcher. Visitation was Tuesday at Bittner Funeral Chapel with a prayer service. Arrangements were by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Fred Theodore Geisler was born on March 20, 1922, to Joseph and Margaret (Degan) Geisler at the home farm near Dimock. He attended school at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School.

On Jan. 10, 1950, Fred was united in marriage with Lucille (Stunes) in Letcher.

Fred was a farmer all his life – first, for his mother, and then for himself in Plano Township, Hanson County, and then Sanborn County, south of Artesian. After 34 years farming near Artesian, Fred and Lucille moved to the Mitchell area. He enjoyed country retirement for 20 years before moving into town and apartment living. Fred always enjoyed friends and neighbors wherever he lived.

Fred had a special interest in farm methods of the past. He found great satisfaction in restoring old John Deere tractors, especially fixing two-cylinder John Deere tractors.

Fred was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church and a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus.

Fred is survived by his wife, Lucille; daughters, Teresa (John) Sullivan of Mitchell, Elaine (Charles) Fuerniss of Paris, Ky., Betty (Skip) Guindon of Plankinton, Cynthia (Darold) Rounds of Wessington Springs, and Mary (Roger) Lee of De Smet; son, Thomas Geisler of St. Peter, Minn.; 23 grandchildren and 53 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Michelle Fuerniss; great-grandson, Jacob Kolousek; brothers, Mathias, Leo, and Joseph; and sisters, Rose Geisler, Marie Gau, and Ann Geisler.