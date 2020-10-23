By: admin

Published October 23, 2020, in Obituaries

James William Grassel, 57, of rural Woonsocket, died accidentally on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at his home.

A celebration of life service for Jim Grassel will be held at the Woonsocket Community Center on Friday, Oct. 23, at 2 p.m. with Terry Olson officiating. The family will be present following the service with a Jim-appropriate send off. Casual attire please. A private burial service will be held at a later date.

Jim was born in Mitchell to Theodore and Delores (Ischen) Grassel on March 24, 1963. Jim graduated from Woonsocket High School and Mitchell Tech.

On June 25, 1983, Jim married Luci Olson. They farmed in Twin Lake Township for 37 years where they raised their three children. In 2007, the first grandchild came followed by four more and another one due at any time. Jim took great pride in his family and was often giggling at his grandkids, especially when they were being naughty.

Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Luci; sons, Jared (Rebecca) Grassel, Jackson Grassel (Jessi); daughter, Shelby (Andy) Johnson; five grandchildren and one on the way; sisters Cheryl (Bill) Ball of The Villages, Fla., Vicki Miller of Woonsocket, Jackie (Everett) Evers of Woonsocket; and many nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his father, Ted; mother, Delores; stepfather, Norval Mathis; sister, JoLynn Forbes; and brother-in-law, Richard Miller.