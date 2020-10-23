James Grassel

Woonsocket

By:
Published October 23, 2020, in Obituaries

James William Grassel, 57, of rural Woonsocket, died accidentally on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at his home.

A celebration of life service for Jim Grassel will be held at the Woonsocket Community Center on Friday, Oct. 23, at 2 p.m. with Terry Olson officiating. The family will be present following the service with a Jim-appropriate send off. Casual attire please. A private burial service will be held at a later date.

Jim was born in Mitchell to Theodore and Delores (Ischen) Grassel on March 24, 1963. Jim graduated from Woonsocket High School and Mitchell Tech.

On June 25, 1983, Jim married Luci Olson. They farmed in Twin Lake Township for 37 years where they raised their three children. In 2007, the first grandchild came followed by four more and another one due at any time. Jim took great pride in his family and was often giggling at his grandkids, especially when they were being naughty.

Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Luci; sons, Jared (Rebecca) Grassel, Jackson Grassel (Jessi); daughter, Shelby (Andy) Johnson; five grandchildren and one on the way; sisters Cheryl (Bill) Ball of The Villages, Fla., Vicki Miller of Woonsocket, Jackie (Everett) Evers of Woonsocket; and many nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his father, Ted; mother, Delores; stepfather, Norval Mathis; sister, JoLynn Forbes; and brother-in-law, Richard Miller.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    October 23, 2020, 4:09 pm
    Mostly sunny
    32°F
    real feel: 23°F
    humidity: 53%
    wind speed: 11 mph NNW
    wind gusts: 16 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    October 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    September 27, 2020 September 28, 2020 September 29, 2020 September 30, 2020 October 1, 2020 October 2, 2020 October 3, 2020
    October 4, 2020 October 5, 2020 October 6, 2020 October 7, 2020 October 8, 2020 October 9, 2020 October 10, 2020
    October 11, 2020 October 12, 2020 October 13, 2020 October 14, 2020 October 15, 2020 October 16, 2020 October 17, 2020
    October 18, 2020 October 19, 2020 October 20, 2020 October 21, 2020 October 22, 2020 October 23, 2020 October 24, 2020
    October 25, 2020 October 26, 2020 October 27, 2020 October 28, 2020 October 29, 2020 October 30, 2020 October 31, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 