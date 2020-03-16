By: admin

Published April 10, 2020, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Ed Hoffman, Angie Larson and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Hoffman, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve March 2nd, 2020, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Hoffman, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on past due accounts.

Discussion was held on correspondence received for a mosquito workshop in March. The board is waiting to go to the workshop that VanDiest Supply puts on every year in the spring.

New Business:

Discussion was held on information received from Department of Environment and Natural Resources about spring flooding for South Dakota Wastewater Operators.

Board members went over the water sample report.

The board received the bill from South Dakota Association of Rural Water Systems. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Hoffman, carried, to approve to pay the annual dues for South Dakota Association of Rural Water Systems.

USDA dropped off paperwork regarding their loan program and grant information. Board members went over the paperwork.

The board went over the Drinking Water Report for 2019. A motion was made by Hoffman, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the drinking water report. Board member will hang up reports and send one back to DENR.

Past due accounts were discussed.

Dawson Construction is going to be meeting with Mayor Chada and Hoffman to go over some different options with building ditches and pulling shoulders on the streets.

The board discussed the FEMA paperwork that they received.

Dates for Dumpster Days was discussed. The board decided to wait to schedule days until it dries up, possibly looking at some time in May.

A motion was made by Hoffman, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER: Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – $2,374.70 – Health Insurance, Angie Larson – $4.25 – Reimbursed for parts for the Community Center Restroom, South Dakota Rural Water Association – $345.00 – Membership Dues, Santel Communications – $234.51 – Office Phone – $28.02, Office Internet – $80.50, Community Center Phone – $26.38, Community Center Internet – $55.00, Lift station Phone – $44.61, Miedema Sanitation – $20.00 – Garbage Removal.

The next board meeting will be held on April 6th, 2020, at 7:00 p.m.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer