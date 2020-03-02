By: admin

Published April 10, 2020, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Ed Hoffman, Angie Larson and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Hoffman, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve February 18th, 2020, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Hoffman, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on past due accounts.

Discussion was held on correspondence received for a mosquito workshop in March. The board is waiting to go to the work shop that VanDiest Supply puts on every year in the spring.

New Business:

Board members went over the Manganese in Drinking Water Report. The report showed the concentration is below health advisory levels established by the United States EPA and considered safe to drink.

Discussion was held on information we received when the Davison Rural Water annual meeting is being held.

Past due accounts were discussed.

The election for which public notice was given has been cancelled because valid certificates of nomination in the office of the Finance Officer for the following positions have been filed:

Angela Larson, Board/Trustee Member– Three-Year Term

Because each of the candidates are unopposed, certificates of election will be issued in the same manner as to successful candidates after election.

The Equalization meeting will be held on March 16th, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. at the Finance Office.

A motion was made by Hoffman, seconded by Larson, carried to approve the following claims for payment:

General and Water/Sewer: Angie Larson – $281.90 – Custodian Wages, Public Health Lab – $15.00 – Water Samples, Quill – $37.56 – Community Center Supplies, Michael Hoffman – $83.12 – Meter Reader Wages, Angie Meier – $594.78 – Finance Officer Wages, James Fridley – $184.70 – Water Superintendent Wages, Letcher Fireman’s Reserve – $2,100.00 – 2020 Dues, USDA – $156.00 – Tower Loan Payment, NorthWestern Energy – $1,167.33 – Community Center – $280.26, Rossy Park – $25.08, Lagoon – $15.00, Streetlights – $484.39, Lift station – $150.51, Water Valve – $11.88, Water Plant – $200.21, On-Sight – $92.65 – Security Cameras, Davison Rural Water – $3,429.00 – Water Used, Hoffman Digging & Well Repair – $700.00 – Snow Removal

The next board meeting will be held on March 16th, 2020, at 7:00 p.m.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer