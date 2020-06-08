By: admin

Published July 3, 2020

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance.

E. Hoffman, B. Walker, J. Knutson, S. Moody, and L. Feistner also attended the meeting.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the May 18th, 2020, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on the water sample report.

J. Evans talked with the board about access through the alley behind their home.

T. Hoffman discussed with the board about dumpster days. It was decided to have two dumpsters from Miedema and one dumpster from H & R Salvage. Once the two dumpsters are full, the Board will have Miedema come and pick them up. They will have Miedema and H & R deliver dumpsters on May 27th.

Discussion was held on past due accounts.

The Board is still waiting to hear back from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. All paperwork has been sent in.

The Community Center will remain closed. Board members will talk about re-opening it at the next meeting on June 8th, 2020.

The grant for West Nile Spray has been submitted.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the liquor licenses for Jake’s and Buckshots.

J. Olivier talked with the board about putting in meter pits and curb stops.

New Business:

The Board went over past due accounts. They will be mailing out letters for past due accounts.

Board members went over Federal Emergency Management Agency paperwork. The Town of Letcher was awarded $28,133.63 as State/Federal reimbursement for the 2019 spring blizzard and flooding that resulted in damage from March 13th-April 26th, 2019. These funds will be put towards roads for gravel and culvert replacement.

Discussion was held on re-opening the Community Center. As of today, June 8th, 2020, the Community Center will be reopened.

The Board talked with NorthWestern Energy about turning on the electricity at the ballpark. They will not turn it on until the back stop that is holding the electricity boxes is replaced. Mark Chada is checking into this.

Discussion was held on the Fireman’s Reserve Account. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, to remove Ed Hoffman from the Fireman’s Reserve Account.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, to add Mark Chada as a signer to the Fireman’s Reserve Account.

The Board received membership dues for 2021 for Planning and Development District III. A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, to pay for memberships dues for 2021.

A discussion was held with citizens of Letcher about concerns with the town. Multiple concerns were brought to the attention of the board, including the following: putting out bids for gravel for the Town of Letcher, the water/sewer maintenance position, the location of equipment for the town, fixing the hole at the end of main street, various nuisance issues in town, getting the pile of trees pushed up at the dump grounds, fire hydrants that are leaking in town, having a gravel pile that could be used to fill potholes in town, and advertising positions in the newspaper. The board will be looking into these issues, and they will be discussed further at the next board meeting.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER: Angie Meier – $754.45 – Finance Officer Wages, Public Health Laboratory – $15.00 – Water Sample, NorthWestern Energy – $1,053.97 (Water Valve – $14.07, Lift Station – $291.51, Rossy Park – $23.91, Water Plant – $107.39, Lagoon – $15.00, Street Lights – $463.85, Community Center – $138.24), Santel Communications – $236.21 (Community Center – Internet – $55.00, Community Center – Phone – $26.38, Lift Station – $44.41, Office – Internet – $80.50, Office – Phone – $29.92), Cor Insurance – $150.00 – Baseball Insurance, Miedema Sanitation – $769.88 – Dumpster Days and Monthly Garbage Removal, Michael Hoffman – $83.11 – Wages – Meter Reader, Gary Moody – $788.52 – Payroll Summer Help (Wages April and May), USDA – $156.00 – Tower Loan, John Deere Financial – $4,084.69 – Tractor Loan Payment, Doug’s Custom Paint & Body – $73.86 – Mower Repairs, Department of Environment & Natural Resource – $60.00 – Drinking Water Fee, Sanborn County Auditor – $500.00 – Alertsense Annual Payment, Mark Chada – $26.35 – Reimbursement Postage for mailing water sample,

The next board meeting will be held on June 22nd, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. at the Community Center.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer