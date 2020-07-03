Woonsocket School Board proceedings

UNAPPROVED MINUTES –  SPECIAL MEETING HELD  JUNE 24, 2020 

By:
Published July 3, 2020, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in special session on June 24th, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. in the commons area of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were: Jason White, Neal Hiemstra and Lisa Snedeker. Todd Olinger and Jodi Doering were absent.   Others in attendance were Superintendent Rod Weber and Chris Selland. The purpose of the special meeting was to approve the 2019-2020 budget supplements and conduct end of fiscal year business. The meeting was called to order at 12:00 p.m.  

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the meeting agenda as presented. Motion carried.  

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve the following 2019-2020 budget supplements:

General Fund:

From reserve fund: Elementary Instruction – $57,000.00, Ed Media (Library) – $3,800.00, Executive Administration – $200.00, Secondary Principal – $2,300.00, Operation/ Maintenance – $17,000.00, Fiscal Services – $800.00, Pupil Transportation – $1,500.00, Guidance – $4,000.00

Capital Outlay Fund:  

From reserve funds: Pupil transportation (bus) – $49,750.00, Buildings – $5,000.00, Debt repayment – $2,900.00

Special Education Fund: 

From reserve funds: Contracted services/testing – $11,000.00

Debt Service Fund:

From reserve funds: QZAB Bond – $3,333.33

Enterprise Fund 53 (Pre-K/DE):

From reserve funds: Federal special programs – $700.00

Food Service Fund:

From reserve funds: Salaries/Benefits – $7,000.00, Equipment (freezer) – $14,755.15

Pension Fund:  

From reserve funds: Transfer to general fund – $6,208.60

Motion carried.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve the purchase of new kindergarten through eighth grade math curriculum (capital outlay fund) by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt for $46,529.54 for the 2020-2021 school year. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve the purchase of new seventh through 12th grade English curriculum (capital outlay fund) by McGraw Hill for $27,216.00 for the 2020-2021 school year. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve an order for COVID-19 sanitizing/health supplies to include no-touch thermometers, masks, gloves and hand sanitizing stations for $9,945.96. The source of funding for this order is CARES federal grant funds. Motion carried.  

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve the 2020-2021 salary schedule. Motion carried.

There being no further business to come before the Board, the June 24th, 2020, special board meeting of the Woonsocket Board of Education was adjourned at 12:19 p.m. on a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried. 

JASON WHITE

Chair

CRYSTAL A. SELLAND 

Business Manager

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    July 5, 2020, 10:39 am
    Sunny
    83°F
    real feel: 93°F
    humidity: 68%
    wind speed: 7 mph S
    wind gusts: 13 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    July 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    June 28, 2020 June 29, 2020 June 30, 2020 July 1, 2020 July 2, 2020 July 3, 2020 July 4, 2020
    July 5, 2020 July 6, 2020 July 7, 2020 July 8, 2020 July 9, 2020 July 10, 2020 July 11, 2020
    July 12, 2020 July 13, 2020 July 14, 2020 July 15, 2020 July 16, 2020 July 17, 2020 July 18, 2020
    July 19, 2020 July 20, 2020 July 21, 2020 July 22, 2020 July 23, 2020 July 24, 2020 July 25, 2020
    July 26, 2020 July 27, 2020 July 28, 2020 July 29, 2020 July 30, 2020 July 31, 2020 August 1, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 