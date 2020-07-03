By: admin

Published July 3, 2020, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in special session on June 24th, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. in the commons area of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were: Jason White, Neal Hiemstra and Lisa Snedeker. Todd Olinger and Jodi Doering were absent. Others in attendance were Superintendent Rod Weber and Chris Selland. The purpose of the special meeting was to approve the 2019-2020 budget supplements and conduct end of fiscal year business. The meeting was called to order at 12:00 p.m.

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the meeting agenda as presented. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve the following 2019-2020 budget supplements:

General Fund:

From reserve fund: Elementary Instruction – $57,000.00, Ed Media (Library) – $3,800.00, Executive Administration – $200.00, Secondary Principal – $2,300.00, Operation/ Maintenance – $17,000.00, Fiscal Services – $800.00, Pupil Transportation – $1,500.00, Guidance – $4,000.00

Capital Outlay Fund:

From reserve funds: Pupil transportation (bus) – $49,750.00, Buildings – $5,000.00, Debt repayment – $2,900.00

Special Education Fund:

From reserve funds: Contracted services/testing – $11,000.00

Debt Service Fund:

From reserve funds: QZAB Bond – $3,333.33

Enterprise Fund 53 (Pre-K/DE):

From reserve funds: Federal special programs – $700.00

Food Service Fund:

From reserve funds: Salaries/Benefits – $7,000.00, Equipment (freezer) – $14,755.15

Pension Fund:

From reserve funds: Transfer to general fund – $6,208.60

Motion carried.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve the purchase of new kindergarten through eighth grade math curriculum (capital outlay fund) by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt for $46,529.54 for the 2020-2021 school year. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve the purchase of new seventh through 12th grade English curriculum (capital outlay fund) by McGraw Hill for $27,216.00 for the 2020-2021 school year. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve an order for COVID-19 sanitizing/health supplies to include no-touch thermometers, masks, gloves and hand sanitizing stations for $9,945.96. The source of funding for this order is CARES federal grant funds. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve the 2020-2021 salary schedule. Motion carried.

There being no further business to come before the Board, the June 24th, 2020, special board meeting of the Woonsocket Board of Education was adjourned at 12:19 p.m. on a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

CRYSTAL A. SELLAND

Business Manager