Published July 3, 2020, in Public Notices

A special meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, with the following members present: Derek Foos, Darin Kilcoin, Arin Boschee, Joel Rassel and John Baysinger. Garret Foos was absent.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

The council discussed the pool. Sarah Jensen, pool manager, went through all the safety precautions that were put in place. It was decided to run as is and see how things go. Some restrictions may need to be added over the Fourth of July weekend.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Baysinger, seconded by Kilcoin, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:15 p.m.

