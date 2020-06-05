Linke receives SDATAT Scholarship

By:
Published June 5, 2020, in Area News, Woonsocket

South Dakota Association of Towns and Townships is very pleased to announce the winners of this year’s SDATAT Scholarships. The South Dakota Association of Towns & Townships offers one $1,000 and one $500 scholarship to senior high school students who reside in South Dakota, are currently attending a South Dakota public, private, parochial high school or a home school program, and lives in a town or township who is a current member of SDATAT. 

Receiving the $1,000 scholarship is Megan Linke of Woonsocket High School and receiving the $500 scholarship is Jayden Clark of Garretson High School. They were judged on an essay based on their research of the history of the American flag, its colors, symbolization, and their own personal thoughts. They competed against many other applicants from across the state.  

…Read on in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

