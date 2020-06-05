By: admin

Published June 5, 2020, in Area News, Forestburg

SIOUX FALLS – The AGC is pleased to announce that it has selected its 2020 Scholarship recipients. Applicants must be enrolled in a two-year post-secondary school or college/university, majoring in a career field directly related to the construction industry. In addition, applicants must achieve an above average academic achievement and be committed to working in South Dakota following graduation. More than $27,000 is awarded annually.

Garrett Larson of Forestburg received a 2020 AGC of SD HHU Chapter Scholarship for $625.

According to Margaret Pennock, Director of Workforce Development for the AGC of SD, “The AGC SD HHU Chapter provides financial recognition for extraordinary candidates who are pursuing degrees that lead to rewarding construction careers. The AGC of SD is deeply committed to fostering a new generation of construction professionals and this is one way that we can assist with that.”

The Associated General Contractors of South Dakota Highway-Heavy-Utilities Chapter represents hundreds of firms which employ several thousand workers in the construction industry across South Dakota. The AGC takes pride in our efforts to enhance workforce development and provide scholarships to help aid our members in finding the next generation of workers.